West Ham are eyeing a sensational summer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

What’s the latest on Jonathan Tah to West Ham?

According to BILD, although the 27-year-old is contracted until 2025, he can draw an exit clause this summer and wants to try a new experience in the Premier League where the Irons are interested.

The outlet has described the Hammers as a “very concrete prospect” and a move to England has become a more likely possibility as Tah is looked after by consultant Pina Zahavi, who has been labelled as an “absolute expert on English transfers.”

Nottingham Forest allegedly had an offer of around €26m (£23m) rejected last winter.

The German is coy about his future and is focused on the remainder of the season. He said: “We're in the semi-finals of the Europa League, and we still have five Bundesliga games, that's my focus. You will see everything else.”

Why should West Ham sign Tah?

The 16-cap international has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit and has been an ever-present force in a Leverkusen side that has produced a remarkable renaissance under Xabi Alonso.

Speaking in glowing terms of their incredible turnaround under the former Liverpool midfielder, Raphael Honigstein said:

“Bayer Leverkusen’s 13-game unbeaten transformation from relegation contenders to top-four material and last flag bearers of German football in European competition might be the most miraculous development of all.”

Tah has been lauded as a “leader” by his manager and has shown himself to be a technically astute and aggressive defender. This is reflected by the fact that the former Hamburg man ranks in the top 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for clearances and the top 9% for pass completion, as per FBref.

From a West Ham perspective, the £27m-rated ace has emerged as an attainable and logical option to revitalise David Moyes’ defence.

He could be an incredible replacement for 34-year-old veteran Angelo Ogbonna, who has predominantly been reduced to simply a bench warmer in the twilight years of his football career.

The two centre-backs possess a similar profile as they both stand at 6 foot 3 and over, but Tah dramatically excels in pace, mobility, and longevity, notably being dubbed a "real battleship" by Christoph Kramer.

A ball-playing and dynamic option, the £48k-per-week man could be the perfect upgrade for the Italian, whilst also providing more meaningful competition for Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

For an Irons’ side that is expected to face another rebuild this summer, the signing of Tah would be undoubtedly an impressive piece of business.