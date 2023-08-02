Highlights

West Ham United boss David Moyes is "open-minded" about pursuing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer as other targets become more difficult to land, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Jonathan Tah moving to West Ham United?

According to Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are open to letting Tah leave this summer and would be willing to accept a fee of €20 million (£17.1 million) or more to sanction his departure from the BayArena.

Tah is believed to view the Premier League as his 'dream destination'; however, his release clause mooted to be worth in the region of €18 million has now expired.

German publication Kicker report that West Ham are keen to take Tah to the London Stadium as uncertainty continues to swirl regarding the future of the 27-year-old.

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has spoken about Tah's situation, stating in a recent interview: "We definitely have it back in our own hands because the clause has expired. Therefore, in our planning, we assume that he will stay. That's basically it Of course, the transfer window is still open for a few weeks, so there can still be some movement."

Last term, Germany international Tah, who has long been called a "battleship", made 47 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, registering one goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

FootballTransfers claim that West Ham are still keen to entice Tah to swap the Bundesliga for the English top-flight this off-season despite his release clause recently expiring.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes that Tah is emerging as a serious target as West Ham struggle to close deals for other sought after players this window.

Jones stated: “It seems like one they have genuine possibilities around in terms of getting it done and with other options being knocked down recently it makes sense that this one now gathers pace.

“This is a player they have tracked for years so there is not much risk involved. I think it would do a lot for the vibe of the fan base to get a player through the door soon and someone like Tah would be a positive start.

“We know Moyes has some reservations around this one and that he really desires new signings who have Premier League experience, yet of the players they are looking at from outside of England right now I have heard that Tah is at least someone Moyes is a little more open-minded about.”

Who else could David Moyes bring to West Ham United?

West Ham have been linked with plenty of high-profile players this window; however, they could now be ready to drop their pursuit of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to The Guardian.

Southampton are seeking to recoup £40 million for the deal ball specialist, though West Ham don't feel that Ward-Prowse is worth over £25 million, which could drive them to look at alternatives.

Manchester United had been open to selling midfielder Scott McTominay for a fee of £45 million this summer with West Ham keen to bring the Scotland international to London; nevertheless, they may now have to change their plans regarding the Scotland international due to young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo sustaining an injury in pre-season, according to Telegraph Sport.

The Hammers also failed with a £20 million bid for his teammate Harry Maguire and are now deliberating whether to go back in with a second proposal, as per Sky Sports.