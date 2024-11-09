An "unbelievable" manager is now open to joining West Ham United amidst Julen Lopetegui's slow start to the Premier League season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Lopetegui struggling at West Ham

It would be fair to say that Lopetegui hasn't exactly hit the ground running at the London Stadium, with West Ham languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and the new manager has received criticism from sections of the media.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling branded the Hammers boss "lucky" not to have more question marks over his future after the 2-1 win against Manchester United: “He got out of jail, because West Ham were useless in the first half (against Man United). They could have been 4-0 down. And right now, instead of talking about Ten Hag, we’d have been talking about Julen Lopetegui and his future at West Ham. So he got lucky.”

As such, there have been reports linking the Irons with a new manager at this relatively early juncture in the season, with reports pinpointing former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic as a potential target.

Since then, reports that Lopetegui is frustrating crucial West Ham figures have emerged, notably falling out with key man Mohammed Kudus, while other members of the squad are now beginning to doubt his leadership qualities.

Consequently, the West Ham hierarchy may need to be on the lookout for a new manager sooner rather than later, and a new option has now entered the frame, with The Boot Room reporting Jose Mourinho could be set for a blockbuster return to England.

The Fenerbahce boss is looking to move back to the Premier League in 2025, amidst controversy in Turkey, having recently called out the standard of the league, which could spell the beginning of the end of his time in the Turkish capital.

Newcastle United and Everton are named as potential destinations for the former Chelsea boss, and West Ham have also emerged as a possible landing spot, as he is said to be open to a move to the London Stadium.

Mourinho's history of success

The 61-year-old has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his managerial career, having won 26 trophies during spells with the likes of Chelsea, Porto and Manchester United, amongst others.

As a result of the Portuguese's success in West London, he was lauded as "unbelievable" by former Chelsea captain John Terry, and his Conference League triumph with AS Roma indicates he can still compete in the modern era.

However, Mourinho's last job in England didn't exactly go to plan, having been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge, with the club sitting in seventh place at the time. Not only that, but the report suggests that the Fenerbahce boss is not looking to return to England until 2025, and West Ham may need a manager sooner if Lopetegui continues to struggle.

As such, it seems unlikely that Mourinho will be making a move to the London Stadium anytime soon.