West Ham United are debating whether to make a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

What’s the latest on Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United?

According to the Evening Standard, the Irons are “monitoring” the 27-year-old outcast, who is viewed as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, should he expectedly leave this summer.

This outlet has revealed that the Hammers are hoping to recoup around £100m for the club captain and that money could be immediately reinvested in Phillips.

David Moyes has reportedly outlined that he wishes to target players with 'proven Premier League experience' and this is an attribute that the £150k-per-week man possesses in abundance.

Would Kalvin Phillips be a good signing for West Ham United?

The Englishman’s £45m move to the Etihad Stadium has thus far unravelled into a disappointment.

In a campaign ravaged by injury and inconsistency, the 5 foot 10 anchorman has only racked up 290 minutes of Premier League football, with just four starts in all competitions.

Surprisingly, Phillips was still called up for the 2022 World Cup, but Pep Guardiola complained that he was “overweight” and that he “didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play” when he returned.

However, one troubled year doesn’t detract from the sublime form that he displayed during a phenomenal eight-year stint with Leeds United.

After gaining promotion in 2020, the regista was an indispensable component of a Marcelo Bielsa outfit that secured a wondrous ninth-place finish in its first season back in the top flight.

He was central to the defensive effort, as he ranked within the top 12% in Europe’s top five leagues within his positional peers for tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances per 90, according to FBref.

The Yorkshireman was also a key figure in England’s Euro 2020 campaign, as he appeared in every game as Gareth Southgate’s side heartbreakingly lost the final to Italy.

His string of impressive performances at the tournament led Barcelona legend Xavi to describe the 26-cap international as “superb” and he was named as England’s 2021 Player of the Year.

Phillips has been lauded as an “idol” by Bielsa and despite an anonymous season in the north-west, he still has plenty to offer any Premier League outfit.

The Leeds-born titan has developed a formidable reputation for his ball-carrying, athleticism, pinpoint passing and stamina, so he could that energetic injection that Moyes is craving.

He can emulate Rice’s role in the squad as a ball-winning, ball-spraying protector that acts as the link between the defence and the attack.

With the east Londoners potentially playing Europa League football next term and Phillips being seemingly unable to displace the impenetrable Rodri, this transfer makes complete sense for both parties.

Rice’s exit is a daunting prospect for everyone at West Ham, but the signing of a player who already has demonstrated his quality at the top level with 61 Premier League appearances to his name would be an excellent way to soften the blow.