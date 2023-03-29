West Ham United have been dealt a blow after learning that summer target Kalvin Phillips isn’t likely to be available for transfer in the next window, according to reports.

What’s the latest on Phillips’ future?

The England international made the initial £42m move to Manchester City from Leeds United back in July 2022 but hasn’t made the start to life he would have been hoping at the Etihad. The Sky Blues midfielder has only made ten appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side since putting pen to paper with just one of those being a start, as per WhoScored, so the fact that he’s out of favour has alerted potential suitors to his possible availability.

The Daily Star recently credited the Irons with an interest in the 27-year-old but claimed that they were set to face competition from his former side and boyhood club in Yorkshire, who are keen to get him back on their books after his exit last summer. However, both David Moyes and Leeds have now been dealt a huge setback in their pursuit if the following update is anything to go by…

According to Football Insider, Man City have “no plans” to sell Phillips during the upcoming window despite him yet failing to make a significant impact on the first team. The Whites’ academy graduate “wants to remain” with the Premier League giants and is “determined” to show the boss what he’s capable of.

Guardiola previously publicly criticised his big-money signing for supposedly returning from the World Cup “overweight”, though this doesn’t seem to have affected his stance on his future at the club.

Should West Ham attempt to sign Phillips?

Phillips is already used to playing alongside Declan Rice for England and he could be an ideal successor should the captain depart, so it could well be worth West Ham testing the waters with an approach regardless of Man City’s viewpoint.

The £150k-p/w talent is solid in the natural defensive aspect of his game, ranking in the 99th percentile for blocks per game and the 97th percentile for tackles per game amongst Europe's top midfielders, noting his desire to get stuck in and win back possession for his team (FBRef).

Guardiola’s number four is also a threat in the final third having posted 28 goal contributions (14 goals and the same number of assists) throughout his career, with this form at both ends of the pitch playing a big part in helping the Whites win promotion back to the top-flight in 2019/20.

A World Cup and Euro’s regular for the Three Lions, Phillips has been dubbed a “Rolls Royce” by journalist Josh Bunting and it would be a coup for the boss should he be able to secure his services to replace his international midfield partner in Rice.