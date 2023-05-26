West Ham United are expected to have a busy summer, with the club being the focus of continued transfer speculation regarding both incomings and outgoings at the end of the season.

For now, the Irons are firmly set on their European final against Fiorentina, with the final of the Europa Conference League set for June 7th fast approaching, and their status in the Premier League confirmed.

With their survival in the top tier only mathematically confirmed last weekend, the club should expect change this summer, with numerous improvements expected to be made before the 2023/24 campaign kicks off.

News surrounding West Ham ahead of the transfer window has focused on the future of Declan Rice, with the midfielder rumoured to be nearing a move to Arsenal.

The latest transfer rumour has linked a fellow Premier League ace to the London Stadium, in a player that could fill the boots of the potentially departing England international.

What’s the latest on Kalvin Phillips to West Ham?

As reported by Football Insider the Hammers are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, with the Irons having been credited with an interest in Kalvin Phillips.

And when speaking to Gabriel Agbonlahor, the former striker urged City to agree a deal with the Hammers, saying: "If West Ham lose Declan Rice, they could get him in.

"You want to play football as a player, and he hasn’t done that this season. These are his peak years, and he needs to be playing football.”

The 27-year-old, who signed for the champions from Leeds United last summer, has made just one start in the Premier League this season.

Football Transfers values the player at €28.8m £25m).

What could Kalvin Phillips bring to West Ham

The Englishman has been deprived of football this campaign, which in the cruel sport of football was somewhat expected in Pep Guardiola’s bustling squad of world beaters.

With Rodri performing as a “destroyer” this season, as lauded by members of the media, Phillips’ move to City has been damning in his hopes to gain valuable playing time at a critical point in his career.

In his final term at Leeds, the defensive midfielder was operating at a level in defensive midfield that surpasses even the brilliance of Rice this season, opening a conversation that the Englishman could be a suitable replacement for the ace.

As per FBref, Rice averages 2.23 tackles per 90 this season, comparable to Phillips’ 3.05 per 90 last term, similar to the Irons hero averaging 1.24 blocks to the former Leeds man’s 2.09 per 90.

Described as a “monster” by former Crystal Palace magician Yannick Bolasie, Phillips could revive his form of last season if given an adequate amount of game time, something that the midfielder is unlikely to get at the Etihad.

With Rice widely expected to leave east London this summer, it could be a strong chance for Moyes to try a swoop for the City midfielder, who will hope to pick his career back up in time for the European Championships next year.