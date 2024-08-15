After so much of the goal scoring burden was left to West Ham's wide attackers last season, Julen Lopetegui has made it clear a striker was up there on the priority list, chasing one all summer with a host of different names cropping up.

Michail Antonio managed seven goals in all competitions, whilst Danny Ings only managed one goal last season. But with the addition of Niclas Füllkrug, West Ham fans can relax, as they look set to have signed an out-and-out goal-scoring number nine.

Fullkrug made 46 appearances last season for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, providing ten assists, and totalling 3,605 minutes played.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham have not given up in their pursuit of Aston Villa striker, Jhon Duran. Even after the signing of Fullkrug, the Hammers are believed to want more in terms of backup, and Duran remains a target.

The domino effect of this would be moves for Antonio and Ings, with the report also stating the latter was lined up for a return to Southampton, which the player rejected.

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that the attacker could cost the Irons a fee of around £40m.

Duran made 37 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals, and totaling 1,103 minutes played.

Duran vs Fullkrug comparison

Duran was described as a counter-attacking "weapon" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, who has devastating pace, a strong athletic build (standing at 6 foot 1), and an extremely high level of upper body strength.

These qualities make Duran a perfect striker for the Premier League, and in his limited minutes for Villa, he has already shown the signs that he is waiting to explode onto the scene.

Duran vs Fullkrug comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Duran Fullkrug Goals 0.61 0.40 Assists 0.00 0.25 xG 0.42 0.48 Shots Total 3.83 2.34 Shots on Target 1.91 0.93 Goals/Shot 0.16 0.13 Progressive Carries 1.52 0.76 Shot-Creating Actions 2.12 2.52 Successful Take-Ons 1.01 0.18 Aerials Won 2.73 3.49 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Now, of course, Duran's metrics are based on 1,037 minutes, compared to Fullkrug's metrics which are based on 3,585 minutes, so there could be some discrepancy. However, these metrics still give us a good idea of the type of player each is, and what they can offer.

The Villa forward is an extremely confident player, who trusts his ability, and this is reflected in his high volume shooting metrics, averaging 3.83 shots per 90, and putting 1.91 of them on target per 90. But he isn't just taking pop shots all the time, as he actually converts at a higher rate, with a 0.16 goals/shot metric, compared to Fullkrug's 0.13.

The 20-year-old also averages 1.52 progressive carries per 90, and 1.01 successful take-ons per 90, which takes us back to the quote used earlier describing him as a "counter-attacking weapon". His ability to carry and drive the team forward in transition would make him along with Mohamed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Crysencio Summerville a transitional nightmare.

The club's new German signing still brings a lot to West Ham, with a proven goal record, and a better ability to bring others into play, shown by his assist numbers and higher shot-creating actions.

However, if West Ham want to sign a younger striker to challenge Fullkrug, Duran would be the perfect player to take a punt on this summer.