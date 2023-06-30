West Ham United are keeping their eye out for some younger talent this transfer window and have now added Keisuke Goto to their wanted list, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Who is Keisuke Goto?

Having come up through the academy with Jubilo Iwata in Japan, he has already been given his first-team debut for the club despite being just 18-years-old. He has played on a total of 17 occasions in the 2023 season, but only five of those have been starts.

Considering his youth and the fact he has had to come off the bench, it is even more impressive then to hear that he has bagged five goals and one assist along the way. It means that he has a rate of 0.64 goals per 90 - a very respectable amount for the youngster.

Goto has also been capped for his country's youth sides, but has yet to make the step up to their first-team squad. If he carries on in this vein of form though - and hits his potential - it could be a case of when and not if for that.

Are West Ham United signing Keisuke Goto?

Now, according to a report from The Daily Mail, the forward may have a chance to prove himself in England soon. That's because Premier League side West Ham are now keeping a close eye on the striker, with Goto having caught the eye with his displays in Japan.

He is now on their transfer wishlist it seems, as David Moyes want to try and bring in some younger talent to ensure they have a good amount of long-term potential in the squad.

The report adds that they also want some taller players to boot, and he certainly fits that bill. Standing at 6 foot 3, Goto would certainly be a giant of a player - so he ticks both boxes that the club are currently looking for in the window.

Even though he is still well into his teens, Goto is already viewed as having a lot of potential. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him a "superb talent" already and even added that may soon be called the "Japanese Haaland" because of his ability and brute-like physicality.

It suggests that the youngster is already capable of producing the goods and has a high ceiling - so if West Ham do manage to sign him, it could be a shrewd bit of business by the club.