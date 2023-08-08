West Ham United are plotting a surprise swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer, according to fresh reports.

Is Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal?

The Gunners left-back first arrived at the Emirates Stadium back in 2019 from Celtic, and during his four years at the club, has gone on to become a regular feature of the senior first team fold, but he’s recently fallen significantly out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

In the Premier League last season, Scotland’s international was handed just six starts and was forced to come off the bench as a substitute on 21 occasions, as per WhoScored, showing not only how far down in his manager’s pecking order he is but also that he needs to move elsewhere should he want to gain minutes more often.

Newcastle United are the only club in the top-flight to have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, whilst The Sun have since reported that La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have enquired about taking him on loan next season and have been monitoring him all summer.

The Irons already sanctioned the sale of Arthur Masuaku earlier this year so are therefore left with Emerson and Aaron Cresswell as their two remaining options in their target’s position, though with the latter’s contract expiring in less than a year, there’s a chance he could soon be on the move meaning that a successor may be needed.

Are West Ham signing Kieran Tierney?

According to Football Transfers, West Ham have identified Tierney as a “shock target” and are “willing to match any offers” that he receives from other potential suitors.

Arsenal's left-footed defender is said to be viewed by chiefs as a “direct replacement” for Cresswell, with David Moyes hoping to “flesh out” his side with more experience.

However, it’s stated that the full-back “isn’t interested” in completing the move at present, which provides a huge “stumbling block” when it comes to trying to get a deal over the line.

How much does Kieran Tierney earn?

At Arsenal, Tierney pockets £110k-per-week which he isn’t really earning given his lack of game time, but that could all be reversed should he have a change of heart regarding a move to E20, where he would only excel under the guidance of Moyes at West Ham.

The Douglas native is naturally stronger in the offensive aspect of his game despite being a left-back having clocked up 19 goal contributions (14 assists and five goals) in 124 senior appearances for the Gunners, the kind of form which has previously seen him dubbed a “baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig when bursting down the flank.

Furthermore, Tierney will already know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having won 14 pieces of silverware over the course of his career, so if he was to sign on the dotted line, he’d be able to instil a much-needed winning mentality into the current squad at the London Stadium.