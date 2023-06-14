West Ham have a potential replacement for Gianluca Scamacca lined up it seems, with Firenze Viola via Sport Witness reporting that the club are mulling over a move for Joel Pohjanpalo.

Are West Ham signing Joel Pohjanpalo?

The Finland international, who currently plays for Venezia, had an electric season for the Italian side despite the fact they finished in eighth. The Serie B side turned to the 28-year-old on 37 occasions in the league and he rewarded them for their trust by bagging 19 goals and seven assists along the way. His overall goal contribution rate stood at 26 - which is the highest total he has managed over the course of his career to date.

It was a career year for the player then, having finally found a new permanent home in Venezia. Despite being with former club Bayer Leverkusen for six years, he managed only 23 games for the side with seven goals. Only one of those outings in the Bundesliga was a start too, meaning that the forward really struggled to break into their first-team reckoning. Instead, he had to rely on loans with the likes of Rizespor in Turkey and Union Berlin in Germany.

Now, having been a first-team regular in Serie B, he truly thrived and he is now being lined up for a potential move to West Ham. According to a report from Firenze Viola, via Sport Witness, the Hammers are considering a potential bid to take the player to the Premier League, with the club seeing him as a replacement for Scamacca. No official bid has yet been made but it seems as though he is now firmly on their radar.

No fee has been mentioned either, but CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value could be around 5 million Euros (or £4.2m). It's a miniscule fee for a player who could potentially bag plenty of goals with the club.

When does Joel Pohjanpalo's contract expire?

The forward, having only just agreed to join Venezia, has a relatively short contract that runs until 2025. However, if West Ham make a move, then it could be a very short-lived stay in Italy for the player.

He's certainly a talented player according to numerous sources too, with football journalist Josh Bunting for example stating that the attacker is "perfect" for his national side, Finland, in terms of being clinical in the box and his ability to hold the ball up too.

Considering what the potential fee may be and his goals record when given regular minutes, it could be a real bargain for the Hammers if they do opt to make a bid for Pohjanpalo.