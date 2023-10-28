After a blistering start to the new Premier League season that saw them pick up three wins from their first four games, West Ham United have somewhat stumbled of late and find themselves in mid-table heading into the weekend.

Their last two performances were particularly worrying. Aston Villa ran rampant in Birmingham and put four past them, followed by Olympiacos coming out 2-1 winners in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

That said, the east Londoners have had quite a challenging start to their campaign, with games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion all before the end of October.

In all, the Hammers have looked decent enough this year, but if David Moyes wants to see his side improve, he'll have to try and keep everyone fit and ready to play, which is easier said than done given the number of fixtures they'll be playing this season.

With that in mind, Football FanCast is here to keep you updated with the latest injury and suspension news coming out of the London Stadium.

Latest West Ham United injury news

While they might not be having the most luck on the pitch at the moment, West Ham are pretty lucky off it.

In terms of absences, it would appear that it is just the experienced full-back Vladimir Coufal who is sidelined through injury.

Player Name Injury Date Injured Expected Return Date Vladimir Coufal Tightness 24/10/23 Unknown

Vladimir Coufal

The Czech Republic international has been an integral part of the team this season but was left at home for the midweek game against Olympiacos.

When speaking about the player on October 25th, David Moyes was somewhat vague, saying: "The only one who hasn't travelled is Vladi.

"He was just a bit tight, so I left him at home."

There is no indication as to whether he will be fit in time for the game against Everton, but the injury doesn't sound too severe.

Latest West Ham United suspension news

While the injury situation at West Ham is pretty good, the club do have to be careful concerning suspensions.

The Premier League's rules stipulate that any player who receives five yellow cards in the first 19 games of the season will be suspended for one match, and while West Ham only have one player currently suspended, they have two more on four yellows.

Emerson - Suspended

West Ham's Italian full-back Emerson will be unavailable for their upcoming game against Everton after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa for a rash tackle on Matty Cash.

The 29-year-old has been an integral part of the team's backline this season, starting all nine games, picking up an assist and averaging a match rating of 6.46, per WhoScored.

His absence will be made all the more problematic if the club are also without starting right-back Coufal.

Lucas Paqueta - Four Yellow Cards

Brazil international Lucas Paqueta will have to be incredibly careful in his next ten league games, as he is only one yellow card away from a suspension.

Losing Paqueta, even for just one game, could be a severe blow to West Ham as he has started all nine league matches thus far, scored one goal, provided one assist and averaged a match rating of 7.20, per WhoScored.

Edson Alvarez - Four Yellow Cards

The final player Moyes and co will have to worry about is Mexico international Edson Alvarez, as the midfielder is just one booking away from a one-match suspension.

The former Ajax man picked up his fourth booking of the league campaign against Sheffield United in what was just his fifth start in the league.

He has already made quite the impact in east London, so West Ham fans will be hoping he can watch his behaviour for the next ten games.