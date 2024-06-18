West Ham United are reportedly leading the race to sign a £30m-rated attacker for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham seal first summer signing

It could be a busy few months for technical director Tim Steidten and Lopetegui in the transfer market, with the Irons already completing their first addition of the window.

Luis Guilherme is that man, officially joining from Palmeiras last week. Talking to the club’ official website after signing, Guilherme said: “I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work. I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead. “The Head Coach and I already had a conversation. He showed me his project and I believe I’ll learn a lot from him. He’s coached at the national level in Spain and managed big clubs.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development. Growing up, whenever I had the chance, I watched English football. Seeing how it is and now being able to play here is an incredible feeling. Since I was eleven, I had this dream, and now it’s becoming a reality. I’m very happy about it and grateful to West Ham. Let’s go for it!”

More attacking reinforcement after Guilherme appear to be wanted by the Hammers, with a bid made for Colombian Jhon Arias, rumours to Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and links to Juventus’ Matias Soule. Now, it looks as if they are in a good position to sign the latter of the three.

Fabrizio Romano stated last week that West Ham had a serious interest in signing Soule, who is valued at up to £30m.

Now, reports from Italy, relayed by Claret & Hugh, claim that it is the Hammers who are leading the race to sign the forward. It is even added that the player’s representatives have held talks with West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City in London.

Soule is a right-winger who can also turn out as an attacking midfielder or second striker and is already valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt.

He’d therefore provide plenty of versatility for Lopetegui in the final third and is a player who has caught the eye of analyst Ben Mattison, who praised Soule last season during his loan spell with Frosinone, comparing him to Angel di Maria.