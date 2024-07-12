West Ham United are thought to be leading the race to make another defensive signing after the deal for Max Kilman.

West Ham eyeing more signings in busy summer

The Irons have already been active in the transfer window ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, bringing in three new additions with a month still to go until the first game of the 2024/25 campaign.

After teenage winger Luis Guilherme and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, centre-back Kilman also put pen to paper with the Irons, joining in a deal worth around £40m.

A player who Lopetegui has worked with previously, Kilman expressed his delight at signing for West Ham, saying via the club’s official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career. Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.”

Now, the club appear to be looking at further additions before the opening game against Aston Villa, with Villa Park forward Jhon Duran a firm target in attack.

After Kilman, though, more defenders appear to be wanted, with Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten linked with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham, Jayden Oosterwolde of Fenerbahce, Lazio’s Luca Pellegrini and Al-Ettifaq defender Jack Hendry.

Now, a new defensive target has emerged, with the player in question recently at Euro 2024.

West Ham leading Josip Sutalo transfer race

According to Caught Offside, West Ham are interested in signing Ajax defender Josip Sutalo and are leading the race for the Croatia international ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham due to their recent dealings with the Dutch giants after deals for Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus.

The report states that Ajax value the centre-back at up to €30m (£25m), with the Hammers expected to come in with a first offer of around €23m (£19.3m).

Sutalo only joined Ajax from Dinamo Zagreb last summer and made 32 appearances in all competitions during his first season with the club. His displays resulted in him being called up to the Croatia squad for Euro 2024, where he played every minute of action in Group B at the heart of the defence.

A move to England could be next for the 24-year-old, and who knows, West Ham fans could see a completely new centre-back partnership of Kilman and Sutalo, should a move materialise over the coming weeks.