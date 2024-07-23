West Ham's summer transfer window looks like it is about to heat up, as new manager Julen Lopetegui looks to bolster his side ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, in an attempt to return to those European places.

After the signings of Max Kilman from Wolves, who previously played under Lopetegui, and Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme, West Ham still have a number of positions they are looking to improve, such as a right back, left-winger, and a striker.

One of the names being touted for the striker position is Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. The 20-year-old has been linked to West Ham, Chelsea and Newcastle in recent weeks, with Duran wanting a move to play more first-team football, currently waiting in the shadows of Ollie Watkins.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from GIVEMESPORT, West Ham are set to attempt a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, as Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, and preparing a "lowball offer" for the 28-year-old.

The reports suggest Brentford have slashed their demands for the striker, now looking for under £50m, as the English forward enters the last 12 months of his deal.

It seems West Ham and Tottenham are the last remaining parties interested, after initial interest had been reported from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Toney vs Duran comparison

Thomas Frank has praised Toney, calling the forward "remarkable" back in 2023, after he scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Toney made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals, and providing two assists in 1,449 minutes. However, the season prior, Toney posted an outstanding term, scoring 20 Premier League goals in 33 games, and providing four assists.

So, whilst Duran actually had more G/A involvement in fewer minutes than Toney last season (scoring eight goals, in 1,103 minutes in all competitions), Toney still has the pedigree to fall back on, having scored 20 Premier League goals the season before, which is a highly sought after commodity.

Ivan Toney League G/A per season Season G/A tally 23/24 6 22/23 24 21/22 17 20/21 (Championship) 41 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Toney has shown, throughout his time at Brentford, his ability to consistently post goals and assists, managing to translate that exceptional 41 G/A Championship season into back-to-back double-digit G/A seasons in the Premier League.

This is something that could significantly improve West Ham, as the majority of their goals currently come from wide areas, with Jarrod Bowen scoring 16, and Mohammed Kudus scoring eight in the top-flight. Recognised strikers at the club, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings only contributed with seven Premier League strikes, and two assists between them.

Duran is more of a gamble. West Ham would be buying him based on his metrics produced from limited minutes, and the raw ball-striking ability he possesses. His 3.79 shots per 90 on average, 0.95 non-penalty goals per 90, and 3.79 aerials won per 90, all rank above Toney.

However, whilst Duran offers extremely high potential, and excellent performance in key metrics for a striker, Toney offers the experience of doing it consistently at Premier League level. That will be key during Lopetegui's first year at the wheel.