West Ham United supporters felt a pang of concern after David Moyes departed the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. It was the right decision, but still, the Scot had led the club to their brightest period in modern history, and the road ahead looked fraught with the murky unknown.

Julen Lopetegui's subsequent appointment failed to allay such trepidation, with supporters viewing the deal as pragmatic, but he has since proved himself bold and committed to building a competitive squad, combining with technical director Tim Steidten in the transfer market to make some exciting signings.

A new centre-forward is yet to come, but one of the most important issues has been mitigated in central defence, with Max Kilman signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £40m.

West Ham transfer news

Lopetegui wants more in defence. According to Caught Offside, West Ham are leading the race to sign Ajax centre-half Josip Sutalo, who has also been scouted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham in the Premier League.

Valued at €30m (£25m) by the struggling Dutch giants, the Croatian is expected to be at the centre of official bids, albeit below Ajax's expectation.

West Ham are in the most commanding position after signing Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus from the Eredivisie side last year, and could now use past dealings to their advantage.

Why West Ham want Josip Sutalo

West Ham have considered selling central defensive mainstays Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma this summer, the latter of whom is the club's captain.

Sutalo, 24, completed 39 appearances for Ajax last term and played every minute of Croatia's disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, with the Luka Modric-captained nation failing to make it past the group phase, collecting two points.

It might have been a tough season for club and country as far as the 6 foot 3 titan is concerned, but there's no question that he has maintained a formidable level throughout, combining defensive steel with bouncing energy and crisp passing.

Josip Sutalo: 2023/24 Stats Statistics Eredivisie Euro 2024 Matches played 23 3 Goals 1 0 Pass completion 92% 96% Clean sheets 3 0 Touches per game 85.8 82.0 Tackles per game 1.3 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.7 4.3 Clearances per game 3.7 2.3 Ball recoveries per game 6.6 4.3 Dribbles per game 0.6 (61%) 1.0 (100%) Duels won per game 5.0 (60%) 5.3 (59%) Direct errors made 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

Progressive and proficient across a wide range of roles, Sutalo would be a brilliant addition to a new-look West Ham defence, partnering with the left-sided Kilman to create a dynamic sheen.

Kilman, aged 27, is not exactly the conventional defender either, prone to surging forwards and seeking out passages himself, with the clip below highlighting the kind of shuttling success he can find with the ball at his feet.

The Wolves defender, who plied his trade under Lopetegui during the 2022/23 season, averaged 4.7 recoveries and clearances per game in the Premier League last term and won 71% of his aerial battles, suggesting that the Irons could find a solid partnership capable of performing well whatever the conditions.

One year ago, talent scout Jacek Kulig described Sutalo as "one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe", speaking highly of his potential.

He might have endured a testing 12 months but the Croatia star has proved himself sturdy despite the woes of the collective, and would be a credit to West Ham as they step into a new era.