West Ham United have apparently entered pole position to sign a "clinical" striker, and they're ready to make a January move for him.

West Ham's transfer plans for January

According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers look set to be busy in the winter window as their board and directors get "working" on new signings.

This is echoed by another reliable source in club insider ExWHUemployee, who says the club's technical director Tim Steidten is chasing a new striker for West Ham and manager David Moyes.

Losing Michail Antonio to injury recently has exposed their real lack of depth in the forward areas, as a lack of faith in Danny Ings has resulted in Moyes deploying both Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus as makeshift striker options.

Moyes also failed to replace former marksman Gianluca Scamacca over the summer, who left for Atalanta after just one season at the London Stadium. West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig as one option, while Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy is also a reported target for Steidten.

West Ham "leading the way" for Broja

Another rumoured target from the last few weeks is Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Now, according to a report by Football Transfers, West Ham are "leading the way" to sign Broja from Chelsea as Moyes' men enter pole position over "several" Premier League sides.

The east Londoners are also "ready to make a January move" for Broja as the club scour for a new striker and alternative to Antonio. West Ham really like the Albania international, who could also leave Pochettino's side in search of more game time, but the competition for his signature is likely to be "fierce".

This isn't the first time they've been linked with Broja, either. West Ham were apparently chasing him in the summer of 2022 before signing Scamacca, and pundit Noel Whelan tipped him to be a "very successful" addition at the time.

Broja's Premier League statistics 2023/2024 (via WhoScored) Shots per 90 - 2.3 Key passes per 90 - 0.4 Successful take-ons per 90 - 1.9 Minutes played - 233

“Broja’s proven that he can do it in the Premier League after a good successful season at Southampton," said Whelan to Football Insider. “He’s a player with strength, can run in behind, hold the ball up and scores all different types of goals. With the service that he will get from the wide areas at West Ham, I think he would be a very successful signing and £30million would be a very good price for him.”

Meanwhile, pundit and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has also called Broja "clinical" in past seasons.

“Let me tell you, this lad is clinical,” Shearer told Premier League Productions. “His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts.

“As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League."