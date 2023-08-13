Highlights Lewis Orford, a 17-year-old midfielder, is being touted as the next big talent to come out of West Ham's academy, following in the footsteps of Declan Rice and other legends.

Orford has already showcased his skills, scoring in his Premier League 2 debut and playing a crucial role in West Ham's FA Youth Cup victory over Arsenal.

With comparisons to Rice and Carrick, Orford possesses the same defensive acumen, athleticism, and range of passing that have made him stand out in the youth system. If he can emulate Rice's confidence and aspiration, he has the potential for a successful career.

The goal for every West Ham United youngster is to emulate the journey and heroics of Declan Rice.

After being released by Chelsea in 2013, the Englishman joined West Ham. Within the Irons’ academy, he developed into one of the club’s most talented assets.

After seven seasons, 245 appearances, and 15 goals, Rice captained the Hammers to their first European trophy since 1965.

His quality and consistency earned the midfielder a £105m transfer to Arsenal, where he is expected to be a crucial component of a side looking to be persistent challengers for the Premier League title.

But, West Ham academy coach Trevor Bumstead asserted that his mentality is the reason for his success, saying: “A lot of players who are more talented than him don't get as far as he has gone, because they don't have the character and desire that he's got."

"We speak a lot about having outstanding attributes. Declan's aren't technical attributes. It's his character, determination, and personality.”

It has set the precedent for the next generation of West Ham’s academy, with Lewis Orford tipped to follow this pathway.

Who is Lewis Orford?

The 17-year-old is a lifelong West Ham fan and made his Premier League 2 debut for Mark Robson’s U21 side in March 2023, before scoring his first goal for the development team in a 5-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also played a pivotal role in the club’s FA Youth Cup victory over Arsenal.

Moreover, in total for the U18 side, Orford has recorded 34 goal contributions in 53 games, whilst operating as a conventional central midfielder.

As a result of his limitless potential, Orford signed professional terms with the Hammers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

How good is Lewis Orford?

The teenager was named West Ham’s most promising academy talent by the Guardian, who likened his trajectory to that of some previous greats.

They wrote: “West Ham continues to be production line for midfielders and Orford, a lifelong fan, might be the latest to follow Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, and Michael Carrick. His height reminds of Rice and Carrick though he exhibits a greater turn of pace than either, with a range of passing beyond his years that has made him the Hammers’ Under-18 playmaker.”

By this reasoning, Orford seems to be a generational mix of various Premier League giants, but due to its recency, the aim has to be Rice’s influence.

The Arsenal recruit has previously been showered in praise by former Chelsea scouting coordinator Martin Taylor, who said: “I always saw him as a player who could play at the top level because of the desire he's got. Nothing fazes him.

"He was always the rock in midfield. He'd win the ball, break it up, win tackles.”

Their play styles arguably differ, as Rice never even came close to replicating the numbers that Orford has produced in the youth system. But, Orford has that intelligence, defensive acumen, athleticism, and range of passing that we have become so accustomed to seeing from his senior.

If he assumes Rice’s confidence, fearlessness, and aspiration then he has the perfect foundation to build a glittering career with David Moyes.

West Ham academy manager Kenny Brown has described Orford’s development as “impressive” and it appears that the sky is the limit for this boundlessly talented gem.