West Ham United are increasingly likely to lodge a January offer for a player who once cost nine figures, as we now enter the last few days of this winter transfer window and co-chair David Sullivan maintains the club's pursuit of a new signing.

West Ham targeting new forward before deadline day

As things stand, despite West Ham agreeing personal terms with Brian Brobbey (talkSPORT), the east Londoners have yet to reach a club-to-club agreement with Ajax - prompting them to move on to other attacking targets.

Graham Potter's side, according to reports, haven't been sky in submitting late bids for alternative strikers.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

Galatasaray hitman Baris Yilmaz was subject to an offer from West Ham recently, as per some Turkish media sources, but their advances were snubbed by the Süper Lig champions who appear determined to keep hold of their star attacker.

“Barış Alper Yılmaz received an offer from West Ham United, Galatasaray did not put the offer on their agenda," said journalist Mehmet Ozcan to Haber Sarikirmizi.

"He is expected to finish the season at Galatasaray. As far as I understand, Barış Alper will be facilitated at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, there is also a belief that West Ham had an approach rebuffed for PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi, so it appears Sullivan and the Irons recruitment team are starting to make serious moves as they seek a fresh forward option before February 3rd.

Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio are both sidelined with long-term injuries, leaving Potter with just Danny Ings to choose from in terms of a natural number nine, with West Ham also among the English top flight's lowest-scoring sides.

Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson is reliably claimed to be a top striker target for the east Londoners, amid credible reports that he could be allowed to leave on loan.

West Ham likely to make last-gasp January bid for Evan Ferguson

Claret & Hugh writer, Sean Whetstone, says that West Ham are "likely" to make a last-gasp January window bid for Ferguson, with the Republic of Ireland international now close to returning from injury.

"West Ham are likely to make a late bid loan for Evan Ferguson in the last few days of the transfer window which closes next Monday with Brighton now entertaining offers for their striker," said Whetstone on X.

"A straight loan deal would be dependent on competing offers from other Premier League clubs and the 20-year-old being declared fit to play immediately. The forward is on the verge of returning from a recurring ankle injury which has kept him out since Christmas."

This comes alongside other reports that Ferguson is willing to join West Ham and the club are in contact with Brighton, so it appears his potential move to the Londojn Stadium is heating up.

Given Brighton once valued him at around £100 million, Ferguson has been viewed as a forward with serious potential in recent seasons, and perhaps he could get going again with a temporary switch to West Ham as he possibly looks to reunite with Potter.