West Ham United are likely to let a player who manager Julen Lopetegui really rates leave east London in 2025, coming amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of other key players in the Spaniard's squad.

Under-fire Lopetegui could lose important West Ham players

Lopetegui sealed an all-important 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, a result which bought the Irons head coach much-needed time, as he attempts to avoid the same fate of Erik ten Hag who resigned from his Red Devils post right after that game.

The win was West Ham's second in three league games, but they went from August to early October without recording a single victory in all competitions, which is pretty abject for a side who spent around £120 million in the summer transfer window.

Lopetegui is set for a crucial next few games at the London Stadium, as his side gear up to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's in-form Nottingham Forest this weekend.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Lopetegui is preparing to axe Lucas Paqueta from his West Ham starting eleven, as the 58-year-old becomes "ruthless" in an attempt to galvanize a decent run of form and ultimately save his job (GiveMeSport).

Thinking towards the long-term, West Ham's manager isn't exactly helped by reports linking key men with moves away from the club. Star forward Mohammed Kudus is attracting interest from Barcelona, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia and rivals in the Premier League.

Losing the Ghanaian would come as a very bitter blow considering he's arguably been their most potent attacking player this season. Meanwhile, it is believed West Ham could decide to sell striker Niclas Fullkrug as soon as January, with the summer signing's start in England blighted by a niggling achilles tendon injury.

Carlos Soler likely to leave West Ham after loan spell

Another new arrival in Carlos Soler, who is currently at the club on a temporary spell from PSG, is also likely to leave West Ham at the end of the season.

That is according to Claret and Hugh, who state that West Ham are unlikely to sign Soler permanently, despite possessing a £27 million option to buy the Spaniard. On a reported £80,000-per-week at West Ham, this is apparently only part of his PSG salary, which is said to be "huge" and Lopetegui's side won't be able to cover it all.

Lopetegui is on record calling Soler a "great" player and praising his versatility, but 2024/2025 may be the only campaign we see him don Claret and Blue.