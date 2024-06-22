West Ham United have conducted some early transfer business but there is still plenty of work to do for Julen Lopetegui this summer.

The 2023/24 campaign was by no means poor - the Irons actually finished ninth in the Premier League after coming 14th the season prior - but a three-year affinity in European competition was ended and David Moyes' tenure appeared to meet a natural, fizzled-out conclusion.

Luis Guilherme, an exciting 18-year-old winger, has been signed from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for £25.5m, while discussions for centre-back Max Kilman are ongoing, but it's clear that they still need a striker.

Lopetegui might just have found the perfect target if reports are to be believed...

West Ham transfer news

As per i news, West Ham are one of the clubs in the mix to sign LOSC Lille centre-forward Jonathan David this summer, with the 24-year-old out of contract in one year.

As such, the Ligue 1 club would be willing to discuss his sale for around £25m, though the Hammers have work to do with Manchester United having already been in contact with the Canada international's representatives.

Imagine Jonathan David & Jarrod Bowen

David joined Lille from Belgian team Gent in a €30m (roughly £25m) deal back in 2020, since cementing himself as one of the finest strikers in French football, scoring 84 goals from 183 matches and seeing incremental improvements from the unpolished boy that arrived four years back.

Jonathan David: Ligue 1 Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2023/24 34 19 4 0.68 2022/23 37 24 4 0.76 2021/22 38 15 0 0.39 2020/21 37 13 3 0.43 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's paramount that West Ham sign a clinical striker this summer given the lacklustre performances of Danny Ings and the aging of Michail Antonio, who scored six Premier League goals last season and only started 21 matches during an injury-disrupted year.

Such misfortunes have led to Jarrod Bowen performing as the focal frontman on numerous occasions, and while the Three Lions star enjoyed a tremendous campaign, scoring 20 goals and adding ten assists, the feeling that he would thrive on the flank of a most established striker is inescapable.

Indeed, Bowen might be a high-level shooter but he's also an adept playmaker, ranking among the top 5% of Premier League forwards in 2023/24 for crosses and the top 11% for long balls attempted per 90, as per FBref.

Why are such metrics pertinent? Well, the New York-born David has diversified his goalscoring nicely in recent years, scoring 22 goals in Ligue 1 with his left foot and 44 with his right. His goalscoring feats have led journalist and scout Antonio Mango to call him "absolutely insane".

But he's also developed a bit of a knack for headed strikes. Last season, he scored three headers in the French top flight after netting just two aerial efforts across his first three campaigns in the country.

Bowen's whipped deliveries would be negated if Lopetegui were to opt for the 27-year-old as his star striker next season, eliminating an interesting dimension. By signing David, his added element could flourish.

The Irons phenom's delightful cross for Harry Kane during England's Euro 2024 fixture against Serbia last week, saved though it was, paints a clear picture of the benefits that can be found when Bowen is placed in his natural position out on the right.

David is not Kane but for just £25m, Lopetegui must surely make his move in the coming weeks - he could create a deadly new partnership.

The statistics suggest that Lopetegui could land a dream new attacking duo by securing a deal to bring the Canada international to London this summer, as he could thrive alongside Bowen at the top end of the pitch.