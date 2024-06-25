West Ham United finished on 52 points in the Premier League last season, ninth. One year on from finishing 14th, six points above the drop zone. One year on, moreover, from the sale of midfield talisman Declan Rice to Arsenal, for £105m.

Of course, any malaise spreading across the club's fabric during the 2022/23 campaign was wiped away by the triumph in the Europa Conference League, crowning David Moyes' incredible tenure with a trophy on the continent.

But Moyes' time was up. West Ham had long hosted debate regarding the Scotsman's pragmatic style of play, and so he left last month upon the expiry of his contract. Julen Lopetegui has been anointed as his successor, tasked with lifting the Irons back toward European competition.

There are plenty of things to sort out over the coming weeks and months, having already bolstered the flanks with teenage winger Luis Guilherme, signing from Palmeiras for £25.5m, though a potential outgoing could likely see a return for another wide forward.

West Ham in need of wingers

Guilherme is an exciting prospect but the 18-year-old must not be burdened with too lofty a load at this maiden stage, and principally playing on the right, he will serve as the perfect understudy to Jarrod Bowen.

Mohammed Kudus has been immense down the left since signing for West Ham from Ajax for £38m last summer but is understood to have a release clause in his contract that could see him leave this summer.

If Kudus, who hopes to move this summer, does indeed do so, the Hammers may well accelerate interest in Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, who, according to reports relayed by Claret & Hugh, is now on the club's radar.

Summerville was crowned the Championship Player of the Season last term but failed to get Leeds promoted back to the Premier League, thus reluctantly transfer-listed for £30m-40m.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 season in numbers

Summerville, aged 22, is a dynamic and front-footed winger who has been the architect of Daniel Farke's success over the past year at Elland Road. Leeds might have failed to clinch promotion to the Premier League but finished with 89 points and played delightful football.

With 20 goals and ten assists across 46 league fixtures, Summerville has been hailed for his "sensational" performances by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

He was awarded England's second-tier MVP on merit. As per FBref, the Dutchman ranked among the top 5% of Championship wingers last season for goals, the top 15% for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

A highly creative and diverse attacking player, Summerville is the real deal, and West Ham must throw the kitchen sink at signing him, especially so if Kudus completes a transfer away from east London.

Why West Ham should sign Crysencio Summerville

Summerville has been hailed for his "world-class" ability with the ball by journalist Jake Winderman. Starring from the left, he has the building blocks lying within to soar as a leading figure on the Premier League scene, perhaps plying his trade at West Ham.

His goalscoring and playmaking aptitude, evidenced over the past ten months, have been wonderful to behold but do not tell the complete tale of a multi-faceted style. Summerville created 17 big chances in the Championship, averaged 2.3 dribbles and won 5.8 duels per game.

His ability to beat opponents, leaving them munching dust, no doubt puts him in good stead to succeed Kudus, whose dribbling ability has left English and European football in awe.

It's no wonder that Summerville has been described as a "1v1 monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson in the past. With ball-carrying skill and an art to his performances, the Netherlands native could really prove to be the perfect replacement for a player of Kudus' qualities.

Mohammed Kudus vs Crysencio Summerville (2023/24) Stats (per 90) Mohammed Kudus Crysencio Summerville Goals 0.36 0.39 Assists 0.17 0.23 Shot-creating actions 3.52 6.10 Progressive carries 3.99 5.04 Successful take-ons 3.93 2.52 Ball recoveries 4.49 2.52 All stats via FBref

Looking at the respective wingers' progressive and creative metrics over the past year, albeit at different levels, it could be credibly posited that Leeds' star player has the requisite tools to craft success at the London Stadium. Moreover, he's actually nurturing a more rounded attacking style than Kudus.

Of course, the Ghanaian is one of the finest dribblers in the land, boasting an all-encompassing style that considers every aspect of the game. As per Sofascore, he averaged two tackles, 6.4 ball recoveries, 8.5 successful duels and 3.8 dribbles per game in the Premier League.

It'll surprise nobody that Kudus is among the most unrelenting, fear-inducing wingers in Europe, becoming the first across the continent's top-five leagues to complete 100 successful take-ons. The video above illustrates the effect that quality can have.

Lopetegui arrives with his own style, shifting away from the deeper-rooted defending of Moyes' tenure and seeking to instil a little more possession and progression.

Kudus, undoubtedly, would thrive in such a system. It could be argued that he'd thrive in any system, in all honesty. But the wantaway winger would fetch a pretty penny and Summerville could arrive as his replacement for around half the price.

It's a no-brainer. West Ham must ensure they sign Summerville this summer, should Kudus take his leave.