West Ham United have some serious problems and the board will need to redress the glaring deficiencies in the London Stadium side's squad this summer, with Sunday's 5-2 loss against Crystal Palace sinking David Moyes' side to a new depth.

There was poignancy but pride when United exited the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, having fought valiantly and with trademark iron but ultimately falling short against the newly-crowned German Bundesliga champions, who are yet to lose in any competition this season and are Europe's star performers of the season.

But the weekend's bleak display in the Premier League left Moyes and his contingency blanching - this was a new low; this was detrimental. Perhaps, maybe, this is now the end.

The Scotsman is out of contract this summer and there has been more than a little uncertainty around his future this season, but now surely the horn has been sounded and change is afoot. Reports even suggest that the Hammers are honing in on a new leader...

West Ham eyeing new manager

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, West Ham are closing in on the managerial signing of Julen Lopetegui, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Real Madrid and Sevilla, among others.

The Italian outlet suggests that an 'agreement' is close and that Lopetegui has even rejected Serie A giants AC Milan as he seeks to continue his Premier League journey after last guiding Wolves.

The 57-year-old has previously revealed that he has rejected offers since leaving Molineux last summer, holding out for another shot on English shores, and he may now have the perfect chance at West Ham.

The other manager in the frame is said to be Ruben Amorim at Portuguese side Sporting, and he remains their top target according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Lopetegui's proclivity toward a four-man defence, two holding midfielders and a more attacking No 10. (4-2-3-1) suggests that his philosophy and the United squad could dovetail as he takes his place as Moyes' successor.

The Spaniard has even received lofty praise from his countryman Pep Guardiola in the past, who heralded the "exceptional" tactician, and he would be a welcome burst of fresh air in east London, implementing a more progressive system than the one Hammers fans have become accustomed to.

Do not be mistaken, Lopetegui does not throw hail mary in his approach and while he likes to see attacking football from his players, there is an intrinsic state of balance that forms the core of his brand, focusing on possession and overlapping wide play to suffocate and enclose the opposition backline.

That wide-surging style would actually be perfect for Jarrod Bowen, which could be a major selling point for David Sullivan and Tim Steidten.

Why Julen Lopetegui is perfect for West Ham

He may not have the Klopp-esque tactical set-up that many West Ham supporters yearn for after a number of years that have brought shiny success but he has a pragmatic style of play that has been perceived, by some, as negative.

Appointing Lopetegui could not only be a great way to revive the fans' optimism but also lift the high-quality attacking players at the club's disposal, with Bowen indeed at the forefront in this regard.

Jarrod Bowen: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 22 9 4 Right winger 16 10 5 Right midfield 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Bowen might alternate between wide and central attacking positions but he is always the focal point and invariably effective, with his inward movements to free up his favoured left foot allowing Lopetegui's system to flourish, with the full-back overlapping on the England international's right side.

He also ranks among the top 13% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 4% for interceptions and the top 11% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, suggesting that he could be the multi-dimensional star to charge Lopetegui's hard-working and balanced system.

This would be the appointment to make. Moyes has done a stellar job at West Ham but now is the time for change, and Lopetegui fits the bill.