West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is working hard to build a side which could get back to securing European qualification next season.

So far, Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme have joined the side, while a deal is reportedly close for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Lopetegui is also chasing another centre-forward, with Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Füllkrug closing in on a move to London after the side agreed a fee of £27m with the German side for the player.

Slowly, but surely, a team which could break back into the European spots during the 2024/25 campaign is being built.

West Ham's opening five Premier League fixtures Opponent Date Aston Villa (H) August 17 Crystal Palace (A) August 24 Manchester City (H) August 31 Fulham (A) September 14 Chelsea (H) September 21 Via SkySports

West Ham United closing in on World Cup winner

It isn’t just his attacking options that Lopetegui is looking to bolster, as a move for Argentinian World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez is reportedly close.

That’s according to the Standard, who claim that the Irons are in advanced talks with the former Real Betis midfielder, who is currently a free agent after leaving the La Liga side at the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to the club, and he would be an ideal signing for Lopetegui, especially on a free transfer.

Could the Spaniard land Rodriguez a perfect midfield partner? As he is chasing a midfielder who has won the Champions League twice…

West Ham United eyeing up move for ex-Barcelona midfielder

According to Pete O’Rourke, who was speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast (via Football Insider), West Ham are considering a move for Sergi Roberto, the former Barcelona midfielder.

Having left the Catalan giants following the expiration of his contract, Lopetegui would be able to sign him for nothing in a move similar to that of Rodriguez. Judging by his experience at the highest level, he could be a worthwhile addition to the squad.

Roberto and Rodriguez may even form a wonderful partnership in the heart of the midfield as West Ham chase a top-eight finish next season.

Sergi Roberto & Guido Rodriguez partnership

Rodriguez typically operates as a defensive midfielder, making 29 appearances in that position for Real Betis last season.

He demonstrated his defensive capabilities in the Spanish top flight last term, winning 4.9 total duels per game – a success rate of 60% - while making 2.2 tackles and recovering 6.5 balls per game throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Rodriguez ranked in the top 13% for interceptions per 90 (1.49) and the top 12% for clearances per 90 (2.05), yet more evidence of his defensive skills.

Roberto, on the other hand, tends to perform slightly further forward than Rodriguez, and he made 24 appearances for Barcelona last term, registering six goal contributions – three goals and three assists – in the process.

During his 14 La Liga appearances, Roberto created one big chance, succeeded with 75% of his dribbles, averaged 0.6 key passes per game and finished the season with a 90% pass success rate, not bad considering he only averaged 62 minutes per game.

Sergi Roberto's statistics last season Metric La Liga Champions League Goals 3 0 Assists 2 1 Accurate passes per game 40.7 23.8 Total duels won per game 2.6 1.6 Big chances created 1 2 Via Sofascore

Despite this lack of game time domestically, he still shone when compared to his peers. Indeed, across Europe’s top five leagues, Roberto ranked in the top 2% for non-penalty goals (0.25), the top 5% for assists (0.25) and the top 4% for touches in the opposition penalty area (3.22) per 90, showcasing his attacking talents from the heart of the midfield.

These statistics clearly show that Rodriguez and Roberto could form a solid partnership in the West Ham midfield, offering both defensive and attacking skills to complement each other well.

Not only that, but the Spaniard is also like a current Manchester City star who was the player of the tournament at Euro 2024…

Why Sergi Roberto could be West Ham’s own Rodri

Rodri shone for Spain as they won their first major international tournament since 2012, finishing the tournament with a stunning 93% pass success rate while recovering 6.8 balls per game and winning 5.2 total duels per game.

He was the beating heart of this wonderful Spanish side and if Lopetegui could sign a player who performs like him, then West Ham would be all the better for it.

According to FBref, Rodri is the seventh-most comparable player to Roberto, which means the club could be signing their own version of the City gem should a deal be made for the 32-year-old this summer.

Last season, the pair registered similar domestic statistics with regard to shots per 90 (1.05 vs 1.9), pass success percentage (89% vs 92%), successful take-on percentage (50% vs 65.6%) and goal-creation actions per 90 (0.31 vs 0.71), evidence of their similarities last term.

Although he may not be at his peak anymore, Roberto - who has been described as "extraordinary" by ex-Barca boss, Xavi - would bring a host of big game experience to this West Ham side.

Throughout his career, the Spaniard has won seven La Liga titles plus two Champions League crowns, proving that he has what it takes to shine on the biggest stage of all.

Overall, Roberto made 373 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut during the 2010/11 campaign, scoring 12 goals while grabbing 34 assists in the process.

It would certainly signal a major statement of intent if they were to bring the former Spain international to London in the next few weeks, showing that Lopetegui means business in the transfer market.

If deals can be done to bring him and Rodriguez to the club, then the midfield area will be bolstered significantly heading into the new season.

If the pair hit the ground running, completing both signings without spending a penny could soon be seen as a masterstroke by the former Wolves manager.

Time will tell however, but the signs are looking good for West Ham heading into a new season.