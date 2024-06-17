West Ham United have wiped the slate clean after a prosperous period in their history. David Moyes has departed, Julen Lopetegui appointed as his successor, and, for the first time in three seasons, transfer business will be conducted without European football immediately in mind.

If this has dented the Hammers' strategy, they have done well to mask it. Luis Guilherme, a thrilling young Brazilian winger, has been signed from Palmeiras.

It's crucial that the frontline is strengthened. Veteran forward Michail Antonio is set to leave and Jarrod Bowen will hope to perform from the right, feeding a new, impressive striker. Lopetegui and Co might just be closing on an exciting addition.

West Ham lining up new striker

According to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla - via Sport Witness - West Ham have been handed a boost in their bid to sign long-term striking target Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan's contract with Sevilla expires in one year and the Hammers could now make their move, with his outfit willing to cash in for around €20m (£17m).

Tottenham Hotspur have also displayed an interest as they seek a new striker, so Lopetegui will need to act fast to secure En-Nesyri's signature.

How Youssef En-Nesyri would fit in at West Ham

West Ham fizzed out last season and consequently finished ninth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for European competition. This, however, tempers expectations somewhat and provides Lopetegui with a foundation to build from.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 53 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 6. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

But signing a striker is paramount. Bowen enjoyed a storming season and Mohammed Kudus proved himself one of the trickiest wingers in the Premier League after completing a £38m move to the London Stadium one year ago, but Antonio was the leading out-and-out striker with seven goals, and at 34 years old, it would be ludicrous not to sign an upgrade, if he stays.

Which is why En-Nesyri would be the perfect fit. The 28-year-old is imposing at 6 foot 3 and has the inborn striking sense to make a real impact in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals from 41 matches for Sevilla last season, with such success leading to him being praised as a "pure goalscorer" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Moreover, he only missed 13 big chances in La Liga last term having scored 16 times, which is actually identical to that of Bowen in the Premier League.

By deploying the target man up front, West Ham would sharpen their attacking prolificness while allowing their Three Lions star to be more dynamic and expressive in his play. The 27-year-old clinched 17 of his 30 goal contributions when out of the wing despite playing two fewer games than when deployed at centre-forward.

This was perhaps perfectly illustrated through Bowen's cameo in England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday evening, replacing Bukayo Saka in the closing stage and whipping in a fierce cross that forced a fine save after Harry Kane met the delivery with a driven header.

En-Nesyri would lick his lips at such service, and West Ham must now move to succeed Antonio with a refined new version, one that could make a marked impact on a new era in east London.