West Ham take on Liverpool this evening in a mouth-watering Premier League clash in which a win could give David Moyes’ men real breathing space away from the dreaded drop zone.

In their last outing, the Hammers produced one of their best performances of the season, ruthlessly dispatching Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium to secure their joint-biggest Premier League victory of the campaign.

It was a scintillating attacking display from the Irons, who netted three first-half goals to completely silence the in-form Cherries.

Meanwhile, the Reds dramatically edged past Nottingham Forest in an enthralling 3-2 encounter at Anfield as Mohammed Salah scored the winner.

With games coming thick and fast, Moyes is expected to name a rotated line up tonight ahead of another crucial domestic game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here is how we think the Irons starting XI could look this evening.

How could West Ham line up against Liverpool?

4-3-3 - Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Downes, Paqueta; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio.

Lukasz Fabianski will start in goal, having started every Premier League for which he has been available while Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, and Aaron Cresswell will retain their places in defence.

The English left-back whipped in a menacing delivery last weekend for Michail Antonio to open the floodgates, so his expertise from dead-ball situations will be pivotal this evening.

Thilo Kehrer could replace Vladimir Coufal at right back, in an attempt to combat Liverpool’s pacey and dynamic attack.

Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta will keep their places, but a second change to the starting XI could be a rare start for Flynn Downes instead of Tomas Soucek.

The former Swansea ace ranks in the top 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion, whilst the "useless" £28m-rated midfielder - as per Alan Rzepa - dismally ranks in the bottom 6% for the same metric. Against a side that likes to dominate possession, Downes’ ability on the ball would be highly beneficial.

In the frontline, Jarrod Bowen and Antonio are expected to start. However, a final change for the Irons could see Fornals start instead of Said Benrahma.

The Spaniard was substituted during the second half against Bournemouth and scored an outrageous scorpion kick that Troy Deeney described as “unbelievable” on Match of the Day.

Whatever the team is tonight, the East London outfit will head into this brimming with confidence and will look to replicate their devastating goal-scoring touch in front of goal.