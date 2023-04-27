West Ham United fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool, but the result could have been very different as they were denied a penalty late on.

David Moyes' side have had a resurgence in recent weeks as they edge closer to Premier League safety, whilst also balancing their domestic campaign with the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers took the lead against Liverpool through a fine strike from Lucas Paqueta, but the visitors came back to dominate and claimed all three points.

Were West Ham robbed vs Liverpool?

Danny Ings fired a shot which struck Thiago Alcantara's arm in the box, but no penalty was awarded despite a VAR check.

As seen in the footage, the ball does clearly make contact with the Spaniard's arm, but given Thiago was falling as the ball hit him, his arm may have been considered to be in a natural position.

Given the distance from his arm to his body as contact is made, as well as the fact that Thiago had lunged in for a challenge in the build-up to the incident, West Ham have been left seething at the decision. Moyes expressed his anger at the call, accusing the VAR officials of a lack of respect for his side as the Hammers dropped points in the relegation battle as a result of the decision.

Former Irons midfielder Joe Cole claimed that it should have been a penalty, as Thiago going to ground should have meant that the attacker be given the benefit of the doubt as a result of the handball.

With the incident happening so late in the game, it is hard to look past the fact that West Ham would have had a glorious chance to equalise from the spot if the penalty was awarded, and whilst it may not affect their survival hopes too much, Moyes may feel justified in his anger towards the decision.

From a more cynical point of view, you could argue that these decisions even themselves out over the course of a season, and West Ham have got away with some VAR clangers this term.

Indeed, Tomas Soucek went unpunished when he appeared to handle in the box against Chelsea back in February as the Hammers held on for a point. That said, two wrongs don't make a right.

Thankfully, West Ham don't have to wait too long to put things right as they seek to edge further away from the drop in a London derby at Crystal Palace this weekend, before a trip to reigning champions Manchester City.