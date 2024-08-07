Julen Lopetegui has had a very busy summer so far, as West Ham look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with the goal of returning to European football for the 2025/26 season.

New signings include Max Kilman from Wolves, who has worked under Lopetegui before, talented Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme, Championship POTY Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, and now veteran striker, Niclas Füllkrug from Dortmund.

But West Ham could yet move for another striker, as many people have reservations over the investment in Fullkrug, purely due to his age.

However, if the Hammers acquire another younger striker too, it could prove to be clever squad building.

West Ham's search for another attacker

According to reports from Calciomercato, West Ham are one of the interested teams in Roma striker, Tammy Abraham, having reportedly made an attempt for the English forward, offering Roma up to £25m.

However, AC Milan are another of the reported clubs to be interested, and Abraham is said to prefer a move to the San Siro, who could offer him Champions League football, and a very exciting project under new manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Abraham made 12 appearances for Roma last season, after returning from a long-term injury, scoring one goal, and providing one assist in 321 minutes played.

Abraham vs Fullkrug comparison

Fullkrug, the new West Ham signing, made 46 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season, scoring 16 goals, providing ten assists and totalling 3,605 minutes played.

The German striker has shown his nature as a prolific goalscorer, with those 16 goals for Dortmund, and two goals at Euro 2024 in limited minutes. But could Abraham prove to offer even more, and over a longer period of time given the age?

Using Abraham's metrics from the 2022/23 season, it provides a clearer indication of what his numbers can look like, playing 2,189 minutes compared to the 321 minutes he played in 2023/24, due to injury.

Abraham 2022/23 vs Fullkrug 2023/24 Stats (per 90 mins) Abraham Fullkrug Goals 0.33 0.45 Assists 0.12 0.30 xG 0.44 0.48 Progressive Carries 1.44 0.71 Shots 2.55 2.07 Shots on Target 1.15 0.90 Shot-Creating Actions 2.88 2.41 Touches (Att Pen) 5.14 4.14 Aerials Won 3.29 2.97 Stats taken from FBref

The once-described "goal machine" dubbed by Stephen Elliot, excels in most metrics ahead of Fullkrug, apart from output such as goal and assist numbers. Abraham produces a similar level of xG, at 0.44 per 90, to Fullkrug's 0.48 per 90.

Whilst the former Chelsea striker doesn't quite bring the same prolific nature as Fullkrug, he offers more in other departments, such as progressive carries, touches in the penalty area, shot volume (both shots and shots on target) and aerials won, using that 6 foot 3 frame of his.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Perhaps a mixture of the two, adding experience and goal-scoring prowess with Fullkrug, and a slightly different physical profile with Abraham, who is faster, more mobile, and able to carry the ball, could provide a good balance for the Hammers up top this coming season.