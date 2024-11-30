West Ham United look set to move for a Euro 2024 star in a £17 million striker, with Julen Lopetegui's side widely believed to be on the hunt for a new forward in January.

West Ham exploring January market amid Fullkrug woes

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug hasn't exactly lived up to expectations after his 16-goal haul for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions last season.

In what is ultimately out of the German's control, Fullkrug has unfortunately been sidelined with a persistent Achilles tendon injury, with the 31-year-old unable to justify his price tag and yet to get off the mark as a result.

In his pre-Arsenal press conference on Thursday, Lopetegui shared the news that Fullkrug could return within the next two to three matches for West Ham, but the Spaniard also refused to confirm an official comeback timeline.

West Ham's next five Premier League matches Date Arsenal (home) November 30 Leicester City (away) December 3 Wolves (home) December 9 Bournemouth (away) December 16 Brighton (home) December 21

"I hope he is in the last part of his recovery," said Lopetegui on Fullkrug's fitness in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Let's see if he'll be ready in the next two or three matches. I don't know exactly, but he feels better. Now he has to prove his fitness because he's not easy being out for three months. We're going to help him. I don't want to give a timeframe, but he's closer."

It has been a desperately unlucky start to his career in east London - West Ham reportedly think their deal for Fullkrug has "backfired" (GiveMeSport) - leading technical director Tim Steidten and co to explore the January market for short-term striker options.

Football Transfers has reported this week that West Ham are in contact with Napoli over signing Giovanni Simeone as a potential winter target. Meanwhile, The Telegraph suggests that Evan Ferguson is an option for Lopetegui in a loan deal from Brighton.

Republic of Ireland international Ferguson once commanded a £100 million price tag and is regarded by some as one of England's rising star forwards, so securing a temporary deal for him could be quite an enticing prospect for West Ham mid-season.

West Ham "look set" to move for Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze

According to Spanish media reports, £17 million Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze is now back on their agenda ahead of January, with the Ligue 1 giants in a very tough spot financially and handed a provisional relegation to the French second tier.

Understandably, elite clubs are looking to poach Lyon's star players and take advantage of their dire situation, with Arsenal thought to be in the mix for "unbelievable" Lyon forward Rayan Cherki - who they could capture for just £25 million (Dean Jones).

The Hammers are no exception, as it is now reported that West Ham "look set" to hand Mikautadze a route to British football.

There were rumours in the summer that West Ham made a bid for Mikautadze, so this could be one to watch, even if the Georgian hasn't exactly set the world alight this season.

However, he did finish Euro 2024 as the tournament's joint-top scorer, bagging three goals in four games for his country. Mikautadze was also FC Metz's Player of the Year in 2023, after the striker finished the 2022/23 campaign as their top scorer with 23 strikes in Ligue 2.