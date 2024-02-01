West Ham are now looking at a possible deadline day deal for one club's "scary" £11 million forward as both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals near moves away from the London Stadium.

Benrahma and Fornals exits could pave away for signing

Earlier this week, we covered news from ExWHUemployee, with the reliable club insider suggesting that West Ham could finally sign a left-winger if they free up space/funds by offloading certain players.

The main way that could be possible, as per Ex's information, is through the departures of both Benrahma and Fornals. The former, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, is expected in France this afternoon to have a medical - coming after he reached an agreement on personal terms with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Algeria international, who has become more of a bit-part player under David Moyes this season, could therefore be on his way to pastures new for the remainder of 2023/2024. Fornals, meanwhile, has reportedly agreed terms with Real Betis - but Manuel Pellegrini's side may need to increase their bid if they wish to complete a deal (Dharmesh Sheth).

These developments could come as a promising bit of news when it comes to potential new signings at West Ham, even if Fornals' deal has some way to go. Indeed, their exits could well pave the way for West Ham to go for a new forward before the transfer cut-off at 11pm tonight.

Technical director Tim Steidten has been widely tipped with interest in a variety of wingers over the window, including Sunderland starlet Jack Clarke, Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn, Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker, FC Norsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman and Al-Ittihad forward Jota.

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on X, another name has emerged late in the day.

West Ham looking into potential Sarr deal

As per the reporter, with both Fornals and Benrahma looking "likely" to go, Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr is now on Steidten's radar.

The former Watford star, who goalkeeper Ben Foster called "scary" for some of his electrifying performances in England, could be available for around £11 million according to reports in France.

Ismaila Sarr's best Ligue 1 performances for Marseille this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Marseille 3-0 Le Havre 7.99 Nantes 1-1 Marseille 7.80 Marseille 2-0 Brest 7.77 FC Metz 2-2 Marseille 7.22 Marseille 2-1 Reims 6.87

West Ham are now looking at a potential deadline day move for Sarr, so it will be interesting to see if they advance and finally hand Moyes his desired left-winger signing.

The 25-year-old Senegal international has scored three goals over 14 appearances for Marseille this season, bagging a further assist to boot.