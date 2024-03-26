West Ham United are looking at signing a centre-back who silenced Kylian Mbappe recently, as technical director Tim Steidten seeks defensive upgrades.

Aguerd and Zouma attract Saudi interest

A real worry for manager David Moyes this season has been West Ham's lack of solidity in defence at times. The Hammers have been on the receiving end of some real drubbings this season, including a 5-0 at Fulham, 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Concerns have surrounded the form of Nayef Aguerd, who is often prone to a fatal defensive error, with reports suggesting that both the Morocco international and central defensive partner Kurt Zouma are attracting interest from the Middle East.

West Ham's next league fixtures Date Newcastle United (away) March 30th Tottenham (home) April 2nd Wolves (away) April 6th Fulham (home) April 14th Crystal Palace (away) April 21st

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are eyeing up moves for Zouma and Aguerd, and the latter has been linked with a move away since before the new year. West Ham are said to be targeting defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer window, especially as Angelo Ogbonna's contract runs down to expiry.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is an apparent target for West Ham, while Steidten also keeps tabs on other big name options from the continent.

West Ham looking at signing Jonathan Tah

According to HITC, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is one such option. The Germany international has been an ever-present in Xabi Alonso's starting elevens, as table-topping Leverkusen seek to make history by pipping Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

Tah has started 23 league matches under Alonso, even getting on the scoresheet four times, and his impressive form has earned him the nod from Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann. West Ham are apparently looking at signing Tah this summer and ran the rule over him during Germany's clash with France on Saturday. He managed to keep the likes of Mbappe at bay, as the PSG superstar could only muster a booking in a quiet display, which Germany won 2-0.

The defender's contract also expires next year as things stand, which could make him a relatively low-cost option. Tah already has a gleaming reputation from his time in the Bundesliga, with those close to him heaping praise on the player's physicality, attitude and general application.

"Jonathan has a great history here. He's an international player. He's ambitious. He is held in high regard by his teammates. We expect him to take the next step personality-wise," once said former Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane (via Bundesliga).

Former Germany manager Joachim Low, once drawing attention to his potential, heralded Tah's bursts of speed as a real plus point as well. Low said (via Bundesliga): "He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."

If Moyes is granted a stay beyond the end of 2023/2024, a defensive asset of Tah's calibre and experience could be just what West Ham need to take their backline to the next level.