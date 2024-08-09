Despite having Vladimir Coufal at the club, a loyal servant who joined the club in 2020, West Ham United seem keen to acquire another right-sided full-back this summer, to replace the 31-year-old Czech Republic international.

One man on their list is Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, however, talks seem to be on hold currently as United also look to strengthen in the right-back department, before allowing Wan-Bissaka to leave the club.

However, West Ham won't just sit around waiting, as they start eyeing other potential options, looking to complete their new-look backline, already adding Max Kilman from Wolves, and looking to add another central defender alongside a right back.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from the Telegraph, West Ham are eyeing a move for Newcastle defender, Kieran Trippier. As the Premier League is set to kick off next week, the Hammers are looking to move quickly in acquiring a new right back for their squad.

However, the reports state West Ham are yet to receive an answer on Trippier's availability, amid interest from Saudi Arabia for the 33-year-old right back.

Trippier made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for Newcastle, scoring one goal, providing 11 assists, and contributing to 11 clean sheets in his 3,079 minutes played, often wearing the captain's armband too.

Trippier vs Wan-Bissaka comparison

Wan-Bissaka, who seems to have been the Hammers' number one target at right-back this summer, made 30 appearances for United in all competitions, providing three assists, and contributing to five clean sheets in his 2,411 minutes played.

The 26-year-old defender is often lauded for his defensive abilities, receiving the nickname "spider" due to his long legs and lunged tackles. Some - including Tottenham's James Maddison - have even said he is the best 1v1 defender in the Premier League.

Trippier vs Wan-Bissaka vs Coufal comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Trippier Wan-Bissaka Coufal Assists 0.40 0.10 0.20 Progressive Carries 1.37 1.52 1.95 Progressive Passes 6.33 3.89 3.42 Passes Attempted 85.9 49.8 47.8 Key Passes 2.62 0.61 0.95 Tackles 2.30 2.12 1.84 Blocks 1.65 1.46 1.41 Interceptions 0.97 2.07 1.24 Aerials Won 1.25 1.06 1.15 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

These metrics show the huge improvement Trippier would make at West Ham by replacing Coufal, and shows just why Eddie Howe has praised Trippier as "incredible" in the past.

Having a player like the Englishman at right-back adds creativity to the side, averaging 2.62 key passes in the league last season, and averaging 2.39 key passes per 90 in the last 365 days, which ranks in the top 3% for full-backs on on the continent for this metric.

This, combined with the 6.33 progressive passes per 90, and nearly double the number of passes attempted per 90 with 85.9 per 90, compared to the 47.8 of Coufal and 49.8 of Wan-Bissaka, shows his involvement levels in the game, and how he aids build up and chance creation for his team.

All of this, without losing the defensive actions, as Trippier completes 2.30 tackles per 90, 1.65 blocks per 90, and wins 1.25 aerials per 90, beating both Wan-Bissaka and Coufal in these metrics, despite also having such prominent roles in the attacking phase.

The main drawback on a move for Trippier is that he is even older than Coufal at 33-years-old, and would therefore be another short-term move, whereas a move for Wan-Bissaka (26-years-old) would prove a longer-term buy, and could be a cornerstone in that West Ham side for the present and future.