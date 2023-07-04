West Ham United could join the race for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

What is the latest news regarding Sander Berge to West Ham?

Reports state that the Sheffield United midfielder could be available for £10 million this summer, due to the player's unwillingness to sign a new contract. And, one thing that could work in favour of the Hammers' is the fact that the player's contract expires in the summer of 2024 and as such the club could be forced to cash in on the Norwegian to avoid missing out on a fee for a player they paid €25.00m (£21.5m) for four seasons ago.

Fulham's Joao Palhinha has been mentioned as a potential target for the Hammers, whilst Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is another name that has also been linked to a switch to the London Stadium, however, both options have been quoted at major transfer fees, which may force the club to pivot to different targets.

The Hammers are looking to replace the outbound Declan Rice, and Jones expects West Ham to be considering the Norweigan, along with a number of other Premier League sides.

What are Dean Jones' thoughts on Sander Berge's potential move to West Ham?

When asked about a potential West Ham move for the midfielder, Jones said to GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't be surprised if Fulham had another look at this, especially at £10 million. It wouldn't even surprise me if West Ham got involved in a conversation like that if it was such good value.”

What do Sander Berge's stats look like at Sheffield United last season?

Berge has had a positive spell at the Blades, garnering praise from fans and pundits alike, with his former manager Chris Wilder calling him a "complete midfielder".

He was an ever-present during the Blades' promotion push, featuring 43 times across all competitions, as well as producing an incredible seven goals and six assists in all competitions.

And, he isn't short of Premier League experience either as the midfielder has made 29 appearances across the club's two top-flight campaigns, registering four goals and assists. This experience should enable him to be a more seamless fit into the side.

A concern for the Hammers could be his injury worries, with him missing 80 games in his career already, at the age of just 25. It is a stark contrast from Rice who has missed only one game in his career through injury or illness.

Althought, when you take his stats into account and the fact that he costs almost £70m-£80m less than Joao Palhinha at Fulham, it seems like a no-brainer, especially as he already has that experience and more of an attacking ability with his creation, similar to what Declan Rice has started to add to his game in recent seasons. His height is also something that fits right in at the London Stadium, standing at 6ft 5 inches, with Tomas Soucek proving to be an absolute menace from set-pieces for David Moyes' side in years gone by, so fans will surely be up for more of the same.