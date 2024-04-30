West Ham United's season is fizzling out but David Moyes still has the chance to secure a fourth successive European campaign with a top-seven finish in the Premier League, albeit this is unlikely.

The eighth-place Irons are four points behind Newcastle United having played an extra match; realistically, three wins from three are needed, with tough trips to Chelsea and Manchester City forthcoming.

The uncertainty surrounding Moyes' position at the helm will linger until the campaign's conclusion, though with sporting director Tim Steidten increasingly active in the market, the soon-out-of-contract Scotsman is probably at the end of his journey in east London.

While most of the focus is on the managerial front, West Ham will need to strengthen the playing squad too and are already lining up some shrewd moves.

West Ham eyeing EFL stars

According to a recent report from The Sun, West Ham are lining up summer swoop for Coventry City star Callum O'Hare, with Hull City's Jacob Greaves also on the radar.

The Coventry midfielder has been excellent this season and is out of contract in the summer, creating a hive of activity from Premier League sides for his signature.

The 25-year-old, also pursued by Aston Villa and Fulham, would add depth and dynamism to the Hammers team, as well as boosting the homegrown quota that may take a hit at the London Stadium, with Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell's deals expiring in a few months.

Why West Ham are interested in Callum O'Hare

An academy graduate of Villa Park, O'Hare has gone from strength to strength after leaving for the Sky Blues in 2020, having impressed on loan with the side during the 2019/20 campaign.

In total, the versatile forward has scored 22 goals and supplied 30 assists across 180 appearances, playing a vital role in his side's efforts this year after missing the majority of the previous term with injuries, featuring only 11 times.

As per Sofascore, O'Hare has clinched six goals and three assists across 29 Championship fixtures this season, starting 17 games, completing 86% of his passes and averaging 3.3 ball recoveries, 1.2 key passes and 1.1 tackles per match.

Moreover, O'Hare ranks among the top 1% of forwards across divisions similar to the Championship over the past year for pass completion, progressive passes and tackles, the top 5% for shot-creating actions and the top 6% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Having also posted four goals and one assist in the FA Cup this season, scoring during Coventry's incredible FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United, O'Hare's ability on the major stage is illustrated, proving his skill set is equipped to damage top teams in the Premier League.

Given his progressive style of play and crisp technical skills, O'Hare could even prove to be West Ham's next version of Jarrod Bowen, especially as the England international was signed from the Championship, joining from Hull in a £20m move back in January 2020.

Callum O'Hare: Stats vs Man United Stat # Minutes played 120' Goals 1 Touches 78 Accurate passes 48/57 (84%) Shots taken 2 Key passes 2 Dribble attempts 3/6 Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Possession lost 20x Stats via Sofascore

Bowen is also a versatile attacking player with a sharp striking ability and a selfless, inverted style of play that sees him creative and supply for his teammates with regularity.

Indeed, this season Bowen has scored 20 goals and added ten assists in all competitions and has even been hailed for his "unbelievable" displays by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Related West Ham eyeing an amazing Amorim alternative who’s perfect for Bowen This manager has reportedly rejected AC Milan as he targets a move to east London.

Bowen might be a goalscorer first and foremost but he also ranks among the top 11% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 13% for tackles per 90.

Signing O'Hare on a free feels like something of a no-brainer for the Hammers, and given that he "offers that bit of stardust" - according to presenter Gabriel Sutton - it might prove to be a transfer that evokes memories of the past success in bringing Bowen to the London Stadium.