West Ham United, after a recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham last time out in the Premier League, were given a shock reminder that they're far from the finished article under David Moyes.

With European football and Premier League action to balance in the second half of the season, the Hammers could turn to the January transfer window to land a double winter boost, with two names reportedly added to their shortlist ahead of what could be a busy month in the market.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham's recruitment was impressive in the summer, as they cashed in on Declan Rice to welcome the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, who have got off to a particularly strong start at the London Stadium. Their summer business has helped steer them clear of any sign of relegation trouble this time around, with Moyes' side instead very much on the up, sitting as high as ninth in the Premier League and above London rivals Chelsea. Now, West Ham could repeat their transfer trick in January.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun, West Ham are eyeing a double deal to land both Dan-Axel Zagadou and Akor Adams in January. The former, now at VfB Stuttgart and stands at 6ft 6, has been on the Hammers' watchlist since last year and could replace Nayef Aguerd, who is the subject of a potential loan-to-buy deal from Lyon.

Adams, meanwhile, has also entered the West Ham shortlist. The London club could make their move for the Montpellier forward if Michail Antonio's absence turns out to be longer than first feared, given that the Jamaican suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty in November.

"Strong" Zagadou and "Intelligent" Adams could be West Ham upgrades

Already in the top half of the Premier League, it seems as though West Ham are keen to improve even further. And Adams' goals this season prove that he would certainly be an upgrade on Antonio. The Montpellier forward has scored seven goals in 15 appearances this season, whilst Antonio's stats show that he's only managed to find the back of the net twice in all competitions. The West Ham target has earned plenty of praise, including from Montpellier youth coach John Utaka, who described the forward as "intelligent".

Like Adams, Zagadou's stats prove that he'd also be an upgrade for West Ham. Here's how the Stuttgart defender compares to Aguerd this season:

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Dan-Axel Zagadou 4.34 0.62 1.5 5.04 Nayef Aguerd 2.65 0.52 1.09 4.42

It's no surprise given the numbers that former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose was keen to keep hold of the defender before his departure to Stuttgart. Rose said in a press conference:

"I would very much welcome it if Daxo decides to stay on at Borussia Dortmund. He is a young, excellent central defender with very good ability. He is physically strong, has a lot of speed, has a good left foot. First and foremost, I hope that he stays healthy. I see him as a very important part of our team.”