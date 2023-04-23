West Ham United topped off a superb week as they cruised to a 4-0 win against Bournemouth away from home, with David Moyes' side surely now safe from relegation.

The Hammers advanced to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 4-1 demolition of Gent in midweek and utilised the confidence from that game on the south coast, hitting another four goals to earn a rare away win.

What happened in Bournemouth vs West Ham?

There was a fast start by the Hammers against Gary O'Neil's side as Michail Antonio continued his fine recent form by heading in Aaron Cresswell's corner after just five minutes.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 from another header, with Lucas Paqueta rising highest to nod in Vladimir Coufal's pinpoint cross, as he also added to his goal against Gent with another this afternoon.

Declan Rice made the points safe before half-time with a powerful finish after another Cresswell corner caused havoc, with the England international enjoying his own strong run of form in front of goal.

The best goal was saved till last, however, as Pablo Fornals produced a scorpion-kick finish from Jarrod Bowen's cutback in the second half to make it 4-0 before Maxwel Cornet was denied his first Premier League goal for the Hammers by the offside flag.

The result leaves Moyes' side in 13th position in the top flight, now six points clear of the relegation spots, which you would hope would be enough to see the Hammers safe.

Who was Moyes' best performer vs Bournemouth?

While there were a number of superb performances from West Ham players on Sunday afternoon, notably goalscorer Rice who was the second highest-rated outfield player on the day, via Sofascore, it was arguably Paqueta who was the star of the show in midfield.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian would earn a superb 8.2/10 rating for his performance, which was the joint-best of any player to feature in the game at the Vitality Stadium.

The former AC Milan man was a dominant force from both an attacking and defensive perspective, contributing two key passes, five tackles and eight successive duels during his time on the pitch.

Considering he has averaged just one key pass and 2.4 tackles per game in the top flight so far this campaign, it is clear that he raised his game to another level against the Cherries this weekend.

Coufal was full of praise for the Brazil international after a strong display against Newcastle United earlier this year and it seems as if the 25-year-old is finally living up to his price tag at the London Stadium.

The Czech defender said: “I think he needed some time to adapt and understand what the Premier League is about, but I think now he has got a lot of confidence. He scored the goal at Leeds from a penalty, and then he was brilliant here. He never panics with the ball and his technique, his skills are unreal."

It is no surprise that Paqueta's upturn in form has coincided with West Ham's best few results of the campaign, and Moyes will be hoping to see a lot more from the club-record signing again next term.