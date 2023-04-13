West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is “back in the squad” for their Europa Conference League game against KAA Gent, according to David Moyes.

What's the latest injury news on Paqueta?

The Brazilian arrived in the Premier League back in August when he put pen to paper on a five-year deal from Lyon and during his 28 appearances to date, has been a real standout performer at the London Stadium. As per WhoScored, the Irons talisman is currently the E20 outfit’s top-performing defensive player and second overall with a match rating of 6.85, but he has recently been on the sidelines.

The Nike-sponsored star was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Fulham, with the boss detailing that he picked up a minor knock to the ankle during the previous 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United, though a positive update on his situation has now emerged.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Moyes confirmed that Paqueta will be available for selection for tonight’s fixture under the lights against Gent. As quoted by West Ham’s official website, he said:

"Paqueta got quite a bad knock [against Newcastle] and he trained a little bit on Friday. We thought he'd be okay [for Fulham], but his ankle was too puffy. But he's trained a couple of days [this week] and he's back in the squad."

Will Paqueta's return be positive for West Ham?

Paqueta’s technical ability has been lauded a “total joy” by journalist Josh Bunting and it’ll be a massive boost for Moyes to have him at his disposal for West Ham’s highly anticipated European showdown.

The Brazil Soccer client has provided three assists and scored two goals across all competitions this season, including one assist in six Conference League outings, so is capable of stepping up to the plate and contributing to efforts in the final third (Transfermarkt).

Even when he’s not on the scoresheet, the left-footed ace ranks in the 96th percentile for shots at a rate of 2.29 per game - higher than any other Irons midfielder - when compared to other players in his position at the top level over the past year (via FBref).

Paqueta is additionally a wonderfully versatile operator, having played in defensive, central and attacking midfield over the course of the current campaign, so is a useful option for the manager to have available for selection and he will undoubtedly have a huge role to play should he be given the nod tonight.