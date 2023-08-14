Highlights

West Ham United will be keen to demand a significant fee for one of their prize assets whose situation is 'one to watch' at the London Stadium, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving West Ham United?

West Ham have endured a frustrating window up until now and didn't sign a single player until last week, with Edson Alvarez arriving at the London Stadium from Ajax for a fee in the region of £35 million, as per Sky Sports.

Upon arrival at the club, the Mexico international spoke of his delight at being able to have the opportunity to feature in the English top-flight, stating: "It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family. "The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

James Ward-Prowse has also arrived at the Hammers in a deal worth around £30 million, joining the club on a four-year contract following 20 years at Southampton, as per BBC Sport.

David Moyes has been trying to bring in Ward-Prowse for much of the summer window and has talked up the quality the England international will bring to east London, saying: "He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season. His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is also in talks with West Ham and it is believed that the Irons are growing in confidence that they can 'wrap up' an agreement to take the 30-year-old to the London Stadium after he was told that he must decide whether or not to fight for his place by Erik ten Hag, as per Telegraph Sport.

In terms of departures, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is subject of interest from Manchester City, who have seen a whopping €101 million (£87 million) bid turned down for the Brazil international, according to Foot Mercato.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has indicated that West Ham are in a position of strength with regard to negotiations involving Paqueta and will look to maximise their potential financial reward from the situation after already losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million.

Jacobs stated: "This one remains one to watch right until the end of the window, because I'm told still that Paqueta is quite prepared to push and force the move.

"Then it will all come down to money and the package and what kind of value West Ham place on Paqueta. They can be quite bullish, simply due to the fact that they've already got good money in for Declan Rice.

"It also looks like they're going to get a flurry of incomings over the course of the next few days."

Should West Ham United look to keep hold of Lucas Paqueta?

Labelled as "mind-boggling" by former teammate Rice, Paqueta has began to take the fore as a real dominant presence in the engine room for West Ham that can do a little bit of everything.

In his time at the club so far, Paqueta has made 42 appearances in total, registering five goals and seven assists across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his evident creative qualities, Paqueta has ranked in the first percentile in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for completed tackles across the last 365 days, averaging around 3.17 per 90 minutes, as per FBRef.

West Ham took on Bournemouth in their Premier League opener last weekend and managed a 1-1 draw, in which Paqueta gained a rating of 8/10 from Sofascore for his exploits on the pitch.

Paqueta would be a huge loss for Moyes in midfield and West Ham should be doing everything in their power to ensure he is still at the London Stadium come the end of the window.