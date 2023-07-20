West Ham United are said to have entered the race for highly-rated defender Ian Maatsen.

What’s the latest on Ian Maatsen to West Ham?

This week, Chelsea played their first-ever game under Mauricio Pochettino, and it ended with a resounding 5-0 pre-season victory over League Two outfit Wrexham.

Maatsen began the encounter in his unfavoured position of left-wing and sparkled. In the first half, the full-back actually netted twice.

His glistening potential is likely to give Pochettino a major selection headache due to Chelsea’s fierce competition at left-back.

The 21-year-old is rivalled by Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and Lewis Hall, whilst a pathway at the London Stadium looks far clearer.

According to the Guardian, West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten has shortlisted Maatsen as a target if Aaron Cresswell leaves.

The Blues has not made a decision on the Dutch’s future, but he has made an extremely positive impression on Pochettino. It's also thought that the west Londoners may command a fee of £20m.

With manager David Moyes assessing his dubious left-back situation, Maatsen could be the most attractive option.

Is Ian Maatsen a good signing for West Ham United?

Last season, young gem spent the season on loan at Burnley and was a key component of a side that cantered to the Championship title.

The Chelsea graduate demonstrated that was a supreme attacking threat and a solid defensive asset - this is mirrored through his average of 2.0 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, as well as ten goal involvements. The impressive consistency across 39 Championship appearances meant he was named in the division’s team of the season.

This was also recognised by Vincent Kompany, who said:

“He's just turning into something that we expected him to be able to become. He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

Maatsen has previously spent time at Coventry, and goalkeeper Simon Moore also noted the youngster’s imperious quality, saying:

“It says a lot about how good he is that even a slightly off day stands out as exceptional.

“It is not normal. The kid is bright, he’s hugely talented, he wants to learn, and he never gives up. Maats has got an exciting future ahead of him.”

From a West Ham perspective, signing a player of this potential and profile would be an astute piece of business, especially when you consider the gradual decline of Cresswell.

Last campaign, the Englishman averaged lower figures in a number of defensive metrics compared to 2021/22, including tackles per game (0.8 vs 0.9), interceptions per game (1.0 vs 1.1), and blocks per game (0.4 vs 0.6).

He is now 33-years-old and has been at West Ham since 2014 - it was a glorious chapter that ended in a Europa Conference League triumph.

Therefore, the youthful and accomplished Maatsen would be a fantastic option for Moyes and the east London outfit.

From the player’s view, if Cresswell departs, he would only have to compete with Emerson for the starting spot.

The Irons also have the added incentive of competing in the Europa League to add more appeal to the move.