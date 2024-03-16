West Ham United arguably produced their finest, most exciting display of the season as they dismantled Freiburg in the Europa League last 16.

Trailing 1-0 after a testing first leg in Germany, David Moyes steadied the ship and blew his side's opponents away, unleashing their attacking skill to romp to a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Lucas Paqueta made amends for last week's effort with the early opener, while Jarrod Bowen scored, naturally, but it was Mohammed Kudus who stole the show with a magnificent brace late into the affair to put the tie beyond doubt.

Mohamed Kudus' game vs Freiburg in numbers

Signed from Ajax for £38m last summer, Kudus has impressed with his prolific ability and electric movements on the Hammers flank but he might just have produced his finest performance to date against Freiburg.

As per Sofascore, the Ghanaian star netted twice from the left wing, his first utterly mesmerising, collecting the ball from his own half to slalom past defenders and slot home, his second a thunderous strike.

It was a moment of pure attacking brilliance and Kudus is proving to be one of the best, most enthralling acquisitions of modern memory for West Ham, now with 15 goals and five assists for the Irons.

Kudus also demonstrated his tenacious approach, winning five ground duels, making four tackles and two interceptions and clearances apiece, completing 95% of his passes to round off a near impeccable evening.

But hang on a second, we all know that Kudus is a star and that he comfortably slots into Moyes' strongest starting 11. He wasn't the only good performer on an excellent evening, with Michail Antonio now undroppable after his effort as the focal frontman.

Why Michail Antonio is now undroppable for West Ham

Antonio is less than two weeks away from his 34th birthday but his singular style at centre-forward opens up a wealth of possibilities for his peers, Bowen the notable beneficiary as he slots back into his natural right-sided position.

Imposing and sinewed, Antonio is the perfect talisman for the likes of Kudus and Bowen to bounce off, especially when boosted by Paqueta's elite playmaking.

Next up in the Europa League, West Ham will clash against high-flying Bayer Leverkusen but with this quartet leading the charge, there is every chance that Moyes can enjoy further riches on the continent.

Antonio was handed an 8/10 match rating by the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick on inarguably his best outing since returning from injury in February, with the journalist writing: 'A menace for Freiburg all evening without scoring. Put one on a plate for Kudus in the first half but the winger fired wide.'

Michail Antonio: Stats vs Freiburg Stat # Minutes played 79' Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots taken 0 Accurate passes 15/19 (79%) Key passes 1 Dribble attempts 3/4 Duels won 5/13 Stats via Sofascore

The metrics listed above do not exactly speak of the perfect performance, but statistics spin the yarn without painting the full picture, and Antonio was indeed immense with his hold-up play and brutish presence, allowing his more dynamic and fleet-footed peers to wreak havoc.

As West Ham pull into the business end, Antonio must now be handed a regular starting berth at centre-forward, settling the balance and ensuring that the east London outfit has the fluency and poise to enjoy a successful finish to the campaign.