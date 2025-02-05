West Ham United made a "stunning" January move for one Real Madrid player before the transfer deadline on Monday, but were ultimately foiled in their attempts, according to a reporter on social media.

West Ham set for long break after 2-1 Chelsea defeat

It was a night to forget for Graham Potter on Monday, who watched on as his side unfortunately fell to a 2-1 defeat away to London rivals Chelsea.

Captain Jarrod Bowen gave the visitors a deserved first-half lead, and performed impressively overall. However, second-half Chelsea strikes from Pedro Neto and an Aaron Wan-Bissaka own goal ensured that the Hammers left Stamford Bridge empty-handed.

For Potter, there were real positives to take away from west London, not least Bowen's "proper captain's" performance and their intelligent tactical performance.

"I thought the performance was really good, lots of good things," said Potter after West Ham's 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

"I thought we were intelligent tactically. We felt a little bit unlucky with the first goal, we thought there might have been a foul leading up to it. Sometimes you need those things to go your way but it wasn't meant to be. We could have nicked a point with Mo and I think we would have deserved that.

"Jarrod Bowen was fantastic, he led the team, and it was a proper captain's performance. You see the players that we've got and the spirit there. We can be positive for the future."

In the background, West Ham sealed their January deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan, so Monday wasn't a totally regrettable day for the club as Potter sees his desired new striker come through the door.