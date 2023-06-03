Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has questioned his future and West Ham United are plotting a move for the defender this summer.

What’s the latest on Harry Maguire to West Ham United?

According to ESPN, the 30-year-old will hold talks with Erik ten Hag after the club’s FA Cup Final showdown with Manchester City this weekend.

This outlet also revealed that the Red Devils are “willing to listen to offers” for the Englishman and the Hammers have already made an enquiry about his availability.

Whilst Ten Hag doesn’t want to get rid of Maguire, he understands that the club captain is entitled to seek new opportunities and more regular game time.

Despite his limited minutes, the skipper was still named in the England squad for the upcoming fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate recently said that it's “not a situation that can continue forever” and David Moyes could offer him a lifeline.

Who could Harry Maguire replace at West Ham?

The former Leicester star has endured a tricky campaign that has seen him displaced by the excellent partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. This has resulted in Maguire starting just eight Premier League games this season, having been an unused substitute on 15 occasions.

The £190k-per-week man, who was almost the first name on the team sheet under Ole Gunnar Solskjær has had to acclimatise to a far more reduced role, which has led to doubts over his Old Trafford future.

Therefore, the Irons have looked into the possibility of landing his signature and he would be an extraordinary upgrade on the declining Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian has only started 13 Premier League games, and although he has been a commendable servant for the East London outfit, his statistics point toward an exit.

Disappointingly, the veteran centre-back ranks in the lowest 4% and 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles and blocks per 90, according to FBref.

Conversely, Maguire sits in the highest 11% for blocks per 90 and recently his manager has praised his influence.

He said: “He’s more dominant and dictating, he’s taking more initiative on the training pitch.”

Furthermore, the 55-cap international is a far more astute ball-playing asset and is renowned for his excellent pinpoint passing.

This is showcased by the fact that Maguire averages 3.09 progressive passes per 90, while Ogbonna manages just 0.8 for the same metric. The Red Devil also trumps the 35-year-old for progressive carries per 90, ranking in the best 20%, whilst his positional peer dismally resides in the bottom 1%.

In a new era for West Ham, and a new chapter for Maguire, this transfer makes perfect, logical sense, and he could recapture the form that prompted United to splash £80m on him.