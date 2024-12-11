West Ham United are demanding around £41 million for a player who both Real Madrid and Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing, with technical director Tim Steidten and David Sullivan planning to bolster the club's coffers next year.

Lopetegui avoids West Ham axe with 'El Sackico' win over Wolves

The Premier League clash dubbed 'El Sackico' in its build up, between struggling West Ham and Wolves, ended 2-1 to the former on Monday - with goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen handing under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui a crucial win.

The result has kept Lopetegui in his job, at least for now, following reports that West Ham were in talks with different managers last week - even if those discussions hadn't gone to plan - with the Hammers boss then handed a stay of execution against Wolves.

West Ham's last eight games in all competitions Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

While the 58-year-old guided them to a crucial three points, the performance itself wasn't entirely convincing, and there is an apparent acknowledgment within the club that his position is far from concrete.

West Ham face a crucial trio of Premier League clashes against Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton before taking on league leaders Liverpool near the end of the year, with these fixtures potentially crucial in determining whether Lopetegui is still their head coach in 2025.

West Ham set Aguerd price amid Man United and Real Madrid interest

If Lopetegui is shown the exit door, a player who'll follow the Spaniard is likely to be defender Nayef Aguerd, who is currently enjoying an excellent loan spell out at Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The Morocco international has become a key player for Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad side, who are contending for a place in the Champions League next season as things stand and are on an imperious run of form, with four wins from their last five league games.

Man United believe Aguerd would be a key addition for Amorim, while it is also believed Real Madrid are plotting "decisive" steps to sign West Ham's defender next year.

Following these reports, a Spanish media source has now named the "stylish" centre-back's asking price.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham will demand around £41 million to sell Aguerd at the end of the season, so both Amorim and Carlo Ancelotti know the price of a potential deal if they wish to open talks for La Liga's newest star defender.