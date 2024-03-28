West Ham have made an out-of-window approach to sign one defender who's been tipped to become one of the best in world football.

West Ham eyeing new centre-back amid Aguerd and Zouma concerns

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten are being more regularly linked with signing a new centre-half this summer.

Concerns surround the ability of current mainstay Nayef Aguerd, who has been prone to the odd error this season and has often been subject to inconsistent displays alongside partner Kurt Zouma.

“It felt like one of those days from West Ham, defensively they were all over the shot. This is Aguerd on the ball, trying to play, there’s no urgency, there’s no movement," said pundit Shay Given on Match Of The Day after their 5-0 defeat to Fulham.

“Nobody’s sticking a tackle in, there’s nobody getting tight to people. Look at Willian, look how much space he has on the ball and again, it’s a free shot on the edge of the box from Iwobi. Pereira cuts it back, with no clearance in the middle of the box.

“I know it’s a Sunday, but you’d see it on a Sunday morning sometimes at Sunday League football.”

Both Zouma and Aguerd are thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and if West Ham opt to do business with Middle Eastern sides over the duo, then their backline could look pretty different next season.

West Ham actually agreed a deal to sign Harry Maguire from Man United last summer, but the England international opted against a move to east London, with David Moyes instead turning to Konstantinos Mavropanos.

West Ham's next league matches Date Newcastle United (away) March 30th Tottenham (home) April 2nd Wolves (away) April 6th Fulham (home) April 14th Crystal Palace (away) April 21st

West Ham have conceded five-plus goals in a game on multiple occasions this term, which has been a real cause for concern as Steidten looks to add more star quality.

Tosin Adarabioyo has attracted West Ham interest as he nears the end of his Fulham contract, while some reports suggest that Steidten is keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Another good option, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale is Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

West Ham make Dean Huijsen approach

Indeed, according to Di Natale, West Ham are among the sides who've made an approach for Huijsen ahead of this summer.

Currently on loan at Roma, the young Dutchman is already garnering quite a reputation, with Daniele De Rossi tipping him to become one of the best defenders in world football.

“Huijsen is becoming more and more mature. He does a lot. He’s very smart,” the 2006 World Cup winner told ESPN. “He doesn’t look 18-years-old on the field. He knows what he is doing. But sometimes a little too well. (Huijsen) is good with the ball at his feet, but sometimes a little too calm.

“I think he needs to learn some more ‘Italian tricks’ in his own box. If he does that, he will become one of the best players in the world.”