West Ham United have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a new forward who starred at the London Stadium last season.

Steidten’s promise of a busy West Ham summer coming true

Preparations are well underway ahead of Julen Lopetegui‘s first season in charge after replacing David Moyes, with three new additions already made to the squad.

Lopetegui was officially unveiled to the press as the new Hammers boss at the beginning of the month and was quizzed on transfers, to which he said:

“Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

Steidten also promised a busy summer window, adding: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

He's been living up to that promise with Max Kilman becoming the latest senior signing of the summer in a £40m deal from Wolves, following teenage winger Luis Guilherme, who joined from Palmeiras and Wes Foderingham who left Sheffield United.

Now, attention appears to be on signing a striker, with personal terms agreed with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. A fee is yet to be agreed with those in the Midlands, though, which has left the Hammers possibly eyeing up alternatives to the Colombian.

West Ham make David Datro Fofana bid

According to Africa Foot, West Ham are working on a move to sign David Datro Fofana from Chelsea.

Premier League rivals Everton are also keen on the player, however, it is the Hammers who have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of €15m (£12.6m) for Fofana, whereas Everton are only in contact with the forward’s agent.

Those at the London Stadium may remember Fofana’s display against the Irons while on loan at Burnley last season. In a 2-2 draw back in March, the forward scored both goals for the Clarets including a stunning long-range strike. He came in for praise from Vincent Kompany following that performance, who called the striker “outstanding”.

“It seems like he's growing into the season and into the team as well. We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding. The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we've needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season. These are the players who will help us."

It looks as if a move for the Chelsea striker could be one to watch, with the Blues’ response to the offer not shared in the latest report.