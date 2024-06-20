West Ham United have reportedly submitted their bid to sign a new forward who Hammers supporters will know all about.

West Ham want more attackers after Guilherme

The Hammers, new manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have made a start on their summer transfer business by bringing in teenage winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

A move was officially announced last week, but it doesn’t look as if the Brazilian will be the only attacking arrival ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Since then, there have been rumours about a move to sign Colombian striker Jhon Arias from Fluminense, with an £11m offer being submitted.

Meanwhile, an approach was reportedly made for Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, whereas Juventus winger Matias Soule and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling have also been linked with the Irons.

One player who was of interest to those at the London Stadium before Guilherme was unveiled as a West Ham player was Wilfried Zaha. Now at Galatasaray, the Hammers were rumoured to have made an enquiry to bring the former Crystal Palace star back to the Premier League, and another new update has emerged.

West Ham make Zaha bid

According to reports from Turkey in the last 48 hours, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham have now made an offer to sign Zaha from Galatasaray.

It is believed that the Hammers’ proposal is worth €7m (£6m) to sign the Ivorian attacker, however, that has already been rejected according to reports, with Galatasaray holding out for €10m (£8.4m). The Turkish giants are keen to get Zaha’s wage off their books, but it appears as if West Ham will need to up their offer in order to bring him back to England.

Since moving to Galatasaray last summer, Zaha has made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing five assists. He’s also scored five goals against West Ham throughout his career and was previously called a “world-class player” by Jurgen Klopp.

Wilfried Zaha goals against West Ham Date Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham October 2017 Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham February 2019 Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham January 2021 West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace November 2022 Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham April 2023

"They are really good at counter attacks and set pieces, Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we’re one down," Klopp said after Liverpool beat Palace 4-3 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, former West Ham boss David Moyes also hailed Zaha back in 2022, saying: “Wilf looks as though he has matured greatly and he could play for a number of top teams, if he chose to do so. Sometimes, when you feel like you’re at home and you are enjoying your surroundings… he is a big player for them and a key ingredient to Palace.”

It looks as if a move for the former Crystal Palace star could be one to watch, and it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll increase their opening bid.