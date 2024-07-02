West Ham United have made the biggest offer to sign a Euro 2024 star, according to a recent report.

West Ham transfer plans under Steidten and Lopetegui

The Hammers have already made a start on their summer business, with new manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten bringing in teenage winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after he left Sheffield United.

Speaking at Lopetegui’s official first press conference as Irons boss, Steidten promised West Ham supporters a busy summer, revealing the club are “looking at all areas”.

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially…

“We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui said: “Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

One of those areas appears to be another attacking addition after Guilherme. Recent targets have included former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, Fluminense forward Jhon Arias, Lille striker Jonathan David, Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson and Vitoria Guimaraes star Jota Silva.

Bids were rumoured to have been made for Zaha and Arias. Talks were held to sign David, whereas West Ham were willing to pay a big fee for Gudmundsson and had even agreed personal terms with Silva.

Now, a new update has emerged on a forward who has been scoring at Euro 2024.

West Ham make biggest offer for Mikautadze

It has been a busy few weeks for Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze. He helped his nation qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2024, scoring three goals in four games before they were eliminated by Spain.

At club level, it was confirmed on Monday that FC Metz have exercised their option to make his loan move from Ajax a permanent transfer in a deal worth around €13m. Now, though, it looks as if he could already be on the move again, with Metz making a healthy profit.

According to Le10Sport reporter Alexis Bernard, West Ham have made the biggest offer to sign Mikautadze from Metz, thought to be worth well over €20m (£17m).

The problem for the Hammers is that Mikautadze favours playing in France, with Monaco, Lens and Lyon also interested in the 23-year-old. It could therefore be one to keep an eye on, and it shows that West Ham, Steidten and Lopetegui are willing to splash the cash on more attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.