West Ham United have reportedly made contact to sign an international left-back ahead of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Defenders wanted at West Ham

New manager Julen Lopetegui has promised to put his own stamp on things at the London Stadium, saying after being announced as David Moyes’ successor last month: “I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club. We will try to put our stamp on the Club.

"I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.”

In the transfer market, the Hammers officially made Luis Guilherme their first summer signing, with the Brazilian costing a total of €30m. Guilherme looks set to be the first of many through the door at the London Stadium, with the Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten also agreeing a deal to sign goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for free when his Sheffield United contract officially expires at the end of the month.

In defence, a new centre-back and left-back also appear to be high on Lopetegui’s wishlist. Centrally, Wolves’ Max Kilman appears to be the top target, with the Hammers already having two proposals turned down and are now preparing a third offer.

Meanwhile, at left-back, contact has been made for Ryan Sessegnon, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham. Another mooted target is Jayden Oosterwolde from Fenerbahce, with the Irons holding talks with the player’s representatives and are reportedly preparing an offer.

Now, a new name has emerged when it comes to Lopetegui bringing in a left-back to provide competition for Emerson Palmieri.

West Ham keen on Luca Pellegrini

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, both West Ham and Aston Villa have carried out surveys, and by extension, made contact with Lazio over left-back Luca Pellegrini.

The Italy international isn’t with his country at Euro 2024, and at club level, he’s currently on a two-year loan at Lazio from Juventus and have an obligation to buy him in 2025.

However, it looks as if both the Irons and Villa have made their first move to cut Pellegrini’s stay with Lazio short, although the Serie A side have sent those requests back and want to keep the 25-year-old, who cost Juventus £20m from Roma back in 2019.

Pellegrini, who can play further forward as a left midfielder if needed, made 34 appearances for Lazio last season, and by the looks of things, he’ll continue to represent the Biancocelesti during the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

That could leave West Ham focusing more on Sessegnon or Oosterwolde over the coming weeks, making the Hammers’ left-back search one to watch ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.