West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten have made their first move to sign a £100,000-a-week attacker for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham want more forwards after Guilherme

Luis Guilherme was officially announced as West Ham’s first summer signing earlier this month, with the Brazilian teenager arriving from Palmeiras.

However, the Irons and Steidten aren’t planning on making Guilherme their only signing in the final third ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium.

For example, bids have reportedly been submitted to sign former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, and Colombian forward Jhon Arias from Fluminense. West Ham officials have also held talks over a move to sign Lille’s Jonathan David, with a host of Premier League clubs eyeing the Canada international.

Alongside the three attackers named, the Hammers also now appear to have their eye on Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson and have made their first move over a potential transfer.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have been in contact with Arsenal over a deal to sign Nelson, with Nottingham Forest doing the same. Brighton & Hove Albion also have an interest in the winger, who has told the Gunners he’s keen on a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal value Nelson between £25m-£30m but now appear willing to cash in on the 24-year-old, who started once in the Premier League last season, playing just 257 minutes in the top flight.

Nelson, who picks up £100,000-a-week, was described as a “special player” by Mikel Arteta last year, saying he “can eliminate players one on one”.

“We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one on one. He's been out for a while but he's back now and he showed what he's capable of doing. I'm really enjoying working with this group of players. It's a process. I know [people think] everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn't happen like this.”

Primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder, Nelson would provide plenty of versatility for Lopetegui, while also boasting top-flight experience. He’s made 89 senior appearances for Arsenal after progressing through their academy and has also spent time on loan at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

In total, he’s won four games out of a possible seven when playing against the Hammers throughout his career so far, but by the looks of things, he could soon be an Irons player, should they pip Forest and Brighton to a deal over the coming months.