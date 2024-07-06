West Ham United have reportedly made an approach to sign a striker who has previously been compared to Man City star Erling Haaland.

Steidten and Lopetegui outline West Ham transfer plans

Technical director Tim Steidten and new manager Julen Lopetegui have already been active in the transfer market this summer, signing winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras in a £25m+ deal and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for free.

After those deals, Steidten recently told supporters to expect a busy summer, saying: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

During Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham manager, he added: “Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

They are living up to that promise of a busy summer, now securing a deal for centre-back Max Kilman from Wolves in a £40m transfer.

West Ham officials have shown they’re not afraid to splash the cash ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge with big fees on Guilherme and Kilman, but they may not stop there.

West Ham make approach for Alexander Sorloth

According to reports in Spain, relayed by TBR, West Ham have made contact with Villarreal over a deal to sign striker Alexander Sorloth. The 28-year-old has a €38m (£32m) release clause in his contract with the La Liga side and Italian giants AS Roma have also made an enquiry for the forward.

It is claimed that Villarreal need to make a sale to comply with financial rules, so a return to England for Sorloth, who previously featured for Crystal Palace, could be one to watch.

A Norway international, Sorloth now appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €20m Transfermarkt valuation, scoring 23 La Liga goals in 34 appearances last season.

Back in 2020, there were even comparisons to Haaland, with the official Bundesliga website saying: “Both are lean, 6’4” forwards who prefer their left foot, but are just as capable in the air or on the right. Able to hold the ball up and bring others into play, they share an ice-cold Scandinavian temperament in front of goal, maintaining composure to make even tricky finishes look routine.”

Since then, he has been called "stratospheric" by coach Marcelino after his four-goal haul against Real Madrid earlier this season, with journalist Josh Bunting also hailing Sorloth’s form since leaving the Premier League as "remarkable".