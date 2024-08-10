West Ham United are closing in on signing French defender Jean-Clair Todibo after the club agreed a deal with Nice.

The move is an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £35m, and it will be a major coup for Julen Lopetegui should he get the deal over the line.

It might not be the only defender which the club could sign in the coming days either…

According to reports in Spain, the Irons are chasing a move for Girona right-back Arnau Martinez and the club have already contacted his agent with regard to a potential move.

He only has one year left on his contract, which means Lopetegui could be tempted to make an offer for the youngster, as Girona may sell him for a reduced fee if he fails to sign an extension.

Martinez isn’t the only right-back that West Ham are keen on, as they have shown interest in signing Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka of late.

Could the Girona youngster perhaps be a better signing, especially for the future, than the Old Trafford defender?

Arnau Martinez’s season in numbers

Last season, Martinez shone for Girona as they claimed a stunning third-place finish in La Liga, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions last term as he built on his impressive first season for the club during 2022/23, where he registered seven goal contributions.

Arnau Martinez's La Liga stats since the start of the 2022/23 campaign Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 31.4 32 Key passes per game 1.2 0.5 Big chances created 6 3 Total duels won per game 5.8 2.9 Possession lost per game 11.2 5.3 Tackles per game 2.1 1.2 Via Sofascore

In the Girona squad, Martinez ranked in the top 10 for accurate passes per game (32), while also ranking in the top ten for key passes, tackles and clearances per game, showcasing his wide range of talents.

The £6.6k-per-week defender ranked in the top 1% for pass success rate when compared to positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, a truly wonderful stat, and it proves just how impressive his passing ability is.

He also ranked in the top 10% in La Liga for passes into the final third, along with ranking in the top 11% for through balls per 90, proving that he loves to move the ball forward as often as possible.

It is no wonder he was dubbed a “jewel” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig back in 2023, going from strength to strength since then.

Wan-Bissaka may be the more experienced choice, yet he only ranks in the top 17% for pass success rate when compared to his positional peers.

The Englishman failed to even rank in the top 50% among his peers in the Premier League last term for passes into the final third, while he failed to play a single through ball, ranking in the lowest 80% for this statistic.

Initial impressions suggest that Martinez may be a much bigger talent than Wan-Bissaka. Not only is he five years younger than the United defender, but his passing ability is much better.

Much will depend on how much Girona will demand for one of their prized assets, but signing Martinez could be an ideal move this summer.